She Had No Clue, Until She Did: Clue's new campaign spotlights seven women who found the missing piece behind years of symptoms, questions and hormonal uncertainty

LONDON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A PMOS diagnosis that finally made sense. The realisation that anxiety wasn't random after all. A conception journey that suddenly felt less overwhelming.

She Had No Clue, Until She Did. is a new campaign from Clue, built around the experiences of seven Clue members, whose understanding of their health transformed when they finally connected the dots. From PMDD and painful periods to fertility journeys, mental health and cycle-related wellbeing, each story captures that lightbulb moment of clarity, when something that once felt confusing, frustrating or impossible to explain, finally started to make sense.

For many women, the ‘click’ arrives later than it should, due to dismissed symptoms, minimised concerns and lack of hormonal health understanding. Too many leave appointments with unmet needs, made to believe their pain was all in their heads. It wasn’t, they were just missing the proof. For some, data led to a diagnosis. For others, tracking and identifying patterns brought reassurance, confidence or simply the language to explain something they had been battling for decades.

These stories capture a rich diversity of hormonal experiences, all connected by a shared shift from confusion to clarity. Together, they reflect a broader movement in women's health; more women reclaiming agency over their bodies, paying attention to patterns, asking questions and seeking to better understand their unique hormonal blueprint.

“The most meaningful stories are often the ones that people recognise in themselves. What struck us throughout this campaign was not how different these women's experiences were, but how familiar they felt. The uncertainty, the self-doubt, the sense that something wasn't quite right, and then the moment when everything finally clicked into place. The more time we spent listening, the more obvious it became that some of the most powerful stories were already within our community. Personal stories, but not isolated ones. Experiences that felt unique to the women sharing them, yet instantly recognisable to so many others. This is what we believe makes Clue so unique as a brand - and by championing some of our incredible real, raw and relatable stories in this campaign - we hope even more women can feel less alone” - Louise Troen, Chief Marketing Officer at Clue

Meet the members

Faye, 36 | PMDD, ADHD & Hormones

Faye began tracking her cycle two years ago and received a PMDD diagnosis just three months ago. By the time her doctor asked her to track her symptoms, she already had the information ready. Tracking not only helped support her diagnosis, but also revealed a connection between her ADHD symptoms and different phases of her cycle, helping her better understand patterns she had previously attributed to stress and overwhelm.

Deirdre, 35 | PMDD & Emotional Wellbeing

For years, Deirdre noticed recurring anxiety, brain fog and emotional overwhelm in the lead-up to her period but struggled to understand why. After her doctor suggested PMDD, tracking helped reveal a clear pattern. Understanding the role hormones were playing transformed how she approached her mental wellbeing, helping her plan ahead, show herself more compassion and better navigate difficult periods.

Calypso, 32 | Adenomyosis, Fertility & Diagnosis

Living with painful, heavy periods for much of her adult life, Calypso used tracking as a way to document symptoms that were often dismissed. Over time, that evidence helped support diagnoses for adenomyosis and an autoimmune condition, with investigations for endometriosis ongoing. More recently, tracking also played an important role in helping her and her wife navigate fertility treatment and pregnancy planning.

Brianna, 32 | PMOS & Self-Advocacy

After experiencing irregular periods from a young age, Brianna struggled to find information that reflected their reality. Tracking helped build a clearer picture of their health, ultimately supporting a PMOS diagnosis and providing evidence to bring into healthcare conversations. Even now, they continue tracking as a way of monitoring changes and advocating for themselves when something doesn't feel right.

Giulia, 35 | Fertility & Conception

After 15 years on hormonal contraception, Giulia began tracking her cycle as she prepared to start trying for a baby. What started as a practical tool quickly became a deeper education in her own reproductive health. The insights she gained aligned closely with guidance from her gynaecologist, helping her approach conception with confidence and ultimately supporting her journey to pregnancy.

Eva, 32 | Self-Confidence & Body Literacy

For Eva, tracking was the beginning of a broader journey towards understanding and trusting her body. After years of feeling dismissed by healthcare professionals and being offered one-size-fits-all solutions, she began paying closer attention to her own patterns and experiences. The result was a stronger sense of agency, confidence and connection to her health.

Paula, 29 | Fitness, PMS & Performance

A Clue member for over a decade, Paula sees her cycle as a valuable source of information rather than a monthly inconvenience. Tracking has helped her understand changes in energy, recovery, PMS and performance, while also giving her evidence to advocate for herself when symptoms became more severe. What began as period tracking evolved into a deeper understanding of her overall wellbeing.

She Had No Clue, Until She Did. will roll out across Clue's channels from late June through a series of films, interviews and storytelling content designed to explore the moments women finally connected the dots.

Member interviews & imagery available upon request, with expert insights available from:

Rhiannon White, Clue’s CEO

Louise Troen, Clue’s Chief Marketing Officer

Dr. Charis Chambers, Clue’s Chief Medical Officer & OB/GYN





About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, trusted by over 100 million people globally to navigate their health journeys. Beyond tracking, Clue transforms biological data into personal empowerment, helping users make sense of their hormones and discover their unique cycle patterns.

Whether users are looking to understand their bodies, conceive, track a pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue serves as an intelligent, science-backed, and data-driven guide. Our impact is supported by research: in a recent study, 96% of Clue users reported that tracking helps them feel more prepared for their period. Clue is on a mission to change the future of female health, one data point at a time. Join the movement and try Clue for free today at helloclue.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32e85c2-0e5b-4f3d-be12-b68f04789982