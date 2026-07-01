First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its second quarter ending on June 30, 2026.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Second Quarter 2026 When: Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time



The direct dial number for the call is 1-833-461-5787, toll free, using the meeting ID 872 094 274. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.myfirstbank.com.

The conference call will also be available (listen-only) via the Internet by accessing FRBA conference call. The conference call information is also available by accessing the Company’s web address: www.myfirstbank.com – Investor Relations.



Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer, and Peter J. Cahill, Chief Lending Officer will provide an overview of second quarter 2026 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s second quarter results will be released after the market closes on Thursday July 23, 2026 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with a branch network that traverses the New York to Philadelphia corridor and includes a single location in Palm Beach County, Florida. With $3.97 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its markets. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact

Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO

(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com