Toll Brothers Announces New Home Sites in Regency at Santa Rita Ranch 55+ Community Near Austin

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated release of new home sites in the Meadow and Orchard Collections at Regency at Santa Rita Ranch, a premier 55+ community in Liberty Hill, Texas. The exceptional new phase offers a variety of single-family home designs, combining sophisticated architecture with resort-style living just northwest of Austin.

"We are excited to announce the release of new home sites in Regency at Santa Rita Ranch, our award-winning active-adult community," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "This community blends luxurious home designs, world-class amenities, and a convenient location near Austin, offering home shoppers an unparalleled lifestyle."





Regency at Santa Rita Ranch features modern, open-concept floor plans designed specifically for adults age 55+. The community includes three distinct collections of homes, featuring oversized home sites and stunning views. Home designs range from 1,599 to 3,568+ square feet. Homes include single-level living options, 2 to 4.5 bathrooms, 2 to 4 bedrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, where they can choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of professional Design Consultants. Toll Brothers homes in Regency at Santa Rita Ranch are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

The community's extensive Regency amenities include nine pickleball courts, bocce courts, a luxury clubhouse known as The Lodge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, walking and biking trails, parks, and a dedicated Lifestyle Director who organizes social gatherings and events. Residents also enjoy access to the award-winning amenities of the Santa Rita Ranch master plan, recognized multiple times for Best Amenities and Lifestyle Program of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.





Conveniently located less than 35 miles from downtown Austin, Regency at Santa Rita Ranch provides easy access to nearby entertainment, live music venues, dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation, including Lake Georgetown.

The Sales Center and professionally decorated model homes are located at 500 Sweetgrass Court in Liberty Hill. For more information about Regency at Santa Rita Ranch by Toll Brothers, call 833-405-8655 or visit RegencyatSantaRitaRanch.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)