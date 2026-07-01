Celebrating America's 250th Birthday: Navy Bands take the stage across New York City

WASHINGTON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Navy Band and Navy Band Northeast will perform throughout New York City July 2-7 in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating America’s 250th birthday. This historic celebration will bring together ships, Sailors, and military personnel from around the world and will feature ship parades and public tours, aviation demonstrations, military vehicle displays, fireworks, and performances by military bands across the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The Navy Concert and Ceremonial Band will perform several special joint military concerts with the Royal Australian Navy Band, the Royal Swedish Navy Band, the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, the Marinemusikkorps Kiel and the 2nd Marine Division Band. Audiences can also enjoy performances by the Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band and Rhode Island Sound, and several chamber ensembles at Father Duffy Square, during ship tours and receptions, and at aviation events throughout the week.

For event details and schedules, visit the INR250 website and the Navy Band website.

Attachment