LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REINVESTMENT PLAN FOR BASEBALL PROGRAM AND FUTURE ATHLETICS COMPLEX

Long Beach, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) Athletics announced today a strategic reinvestment plan for the college’s baseball program tied to the future construction and modernization of the campus baseball complex. The area immediately south of Lew Davis Street is entering a period of significant transformation affecting multiple college operations, including student housing, baseball facilities, and future stadium and athletics complex renovations. These changes are part of a long-term investment strategy designed to modernize campus facilities and strengthen the future of LBCC Athletics, including the eventual return of baseball in a renewed and enhanced environment.

“This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, Superintendent-President of Long Beach City College. “We have a real opportunity here to do something we rarely get to do—step back, plan deliberately, and come back with a program and a facility that our student-athletes and this community genuinely deserve. I’m grateful to everyone who has kept Viking Baseball alive over the years, and I want them to know this pause is about honoring that legacy, not walking away from it.”

“The Board has watched this planning process closely, and I’m proud of the thoughtfulness behind it,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) Board of Trustees. “Our job is to make sure every dollar we invest in this college is working for students—now and years from now. A world-class baseball facility and a sustainable program model is exactly the kind of long-term commitment our community expects from us, and we intend to deliver.”

As part of the long-term facilities transition strategy, LBCC will temporarily suspend baseball competition during the construction and displacement period associated with the future baseball complex project. The suspension is intended to position the program for a transformational relaunch aligned with the opening of a new athletics facility and a coaching model centered on student-athlete success, enrollment growth, community engagement, and program sustainability.

The college anticipates construction on the future baseball complex during the 2026–2027 academic year, with projected completion in the fall of 2028.

The strategic reinvestment plan is designed to:

Preserve the student-athlete experience during facility transition periods

Reduce operational fragmentation and off-site logistical challenges during construction

Stabilize departmental operations and staffing resources

Support the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of LBCC Baseball

Employ a future full-time director of baseball operations coaching and leadership model

Align the baseball program with the college’s broader vision for athletics modernization and student success

During the transition period, LBCC Athletics will continue planning for the future relaunch of the program while exploring partnerships, fundraising opportunities, and facility enhancements connected to the new baseball complex.

“Great programs are built not only by the decisions we make today, but by our willingness to invest in the future,” said Kal Stewart, Associate Dean of Athletics. “This strategic reinvestment plan allows us to honor the legacy of LBCC Baseball while creating the conditions for its next chapter. When baseball returns, it will do so with a top-of-the-line Division I-level facility, a sustainable leadership model, and a foundation designed to support generations of future Viking scholar-athletes.”

LBCC Athletics remains committed to providing a premier student-athlete experience rooted in academic success, competitive excellence, equity, and long-term institutional sustainability.