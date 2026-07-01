Texas Precious Metals Sets Guinness World Records Title for World's Heaviest Silver Coin

SHINER, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals today announced it has officially earned the Guinness World Records title for the World's Heaviest Silver Coin, following an official record announcement and unveiling held on Wednesday, July 1, in Austin, Texas at Arena Hall. Manufactured in partnership with Sunshine Minting, the monumental 2,500 troy ounce .9999 pure silver coin commemorates the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence and now holds the Guinness World Records title as the world's heaviest silver coin.

Created as a tribute to America's Semiquincentennial, the reverse proof legal tender coin showcases iconic symbols of the nation's history and enduring ideals. The obverse features a heraldic eagle alongside the Liberty Bell, while the reverse depicts the hand of the Statue of Liberty holding the torch and the dates 1776–2026. The coin carries a legal tender face value of $250 and features a reeded edge. Housed in a custom display case, the finished piece weighs approximately 200 pounds.

"Setting a Guinness World Records title is an incredible achievement, but what makes this project especially meaningful is what it represents," said Tarek Saab, CEO and Co-founder of Texas Precious Metals. "This coin was created to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence, one of the defining moments in our nation's history. We are proud to have partnered with Sunshine Minting to bring this vision to life and demonstrate what can be achieved through American craftsmanship, precision, and innovation."

The official record weight was verified using a Rice Lake Weighing Systems Definity High Precision Scale, provided by D&G Scale, as part of the Guinness World Records adjudication process.

The record-setting coin was manufactured by Sunshine Minting at its facility in Henderson, Nevada. Both Texas Precious Metals and Sunshine Minting are recognized by Guinness World Records for the achievement, reflecting the successful collaboration between two American leaders in the precious metals industry.

The World's Heaviest Silver Coin serves as both a remarkable engineering accomplishment and a lasting tribute to one of the most significant milestones in American history. Created in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, the project demonstrates the precision, craftsmanship, and innovation required to produce a coin of unprecedented size while celebrating the ideals that have defined the United States for two and a half centuries.

Visit https://texmetals.com/guinness-world-record for more information.

ABOUT TEXAS PRECIOUS METALS:

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, UFC, and other partners. Texas Precious Metals is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Media Contact:

Kat Rice

Marketing Manager

Texas Precious Metals

Kat@TexMetals.com

361-260-7121

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec0d0d1f-b2e1-47b8-9fbf-96c972767b23