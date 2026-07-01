NSF ASCEND Engine Launches Dual-Path Accelerators Focused on Environmental Resilience

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to advancing cutting-edge environmental intelligence research for real-world deployment, the National Science Foundation ASCEND Engine is launching two accelerator cohorts focused on supporting entrepreneurs building solutions with Engine-aligned technologies. These accelerators include access to testbed infrastructure for real-world validation and deployment and $300,000 in prize money for the top program participants. Applications will be accepted now through July 31, 2026.

The NSF ASCEND Engine - Advance Sensing and Computation for Environmental Decision Making - is a U.S. National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engine led by Innosphere based along the I-25 Innovation Corridor. The ASCEND Engine connects Colorado and Wyoming’s federal laboratories, R1 universities, and technology companies to develop scalable solutions for wildfire, drought, extreme weather, and environmental resilience.

“Innosphere has offered industry-specific accelerator programs for more than two decades and has served 400+ companies during that time,” said Bud Michael, program director for the NSF ASCEND Engine. “This dual-path accelerator will allow us to provide programming that addresses the specific needs within the ASCEND technologies focus areas as well as the common challenges faced by start-ups in R&D intensive industries.”

The accelerators will align with two ASCEND programs:

1) ARID (Asset Resilience through Intelligent Digital Twins) is driving transformational impacts for power and water utilities facing the growing threat of wildfire. The program provides access to a simulation platform for the integration and validation of high-resolution wildfire-relevant weather conditions, fuels monitoring, and built environment to inform proactive and real-time utility risk management.



Relevant areas of focus include: power systems; water systems; smoke and air quality monitoring; wind monitoring in complex terrain; quantum sensing; continuous asset stress monitoring; transportation infrastructure management; and insurance and reinsurance planning and management.

2) SHIELD (Soil Health Innovation, Evaluation, and Demonstration) is an operational scale living laboratory to incubate soil health measurement technologies in a rigorously validated testbed environment. The program accelerates scalable measurement technologies, novel soil health characterization, and adaptive management capabilities powered by environmental digital twins.



Relevant areas of focus include: adaptive livestock grazing management; quantum sensing; and watershed and water quality management as related to soil health.

The ASCEND ARID and SHIELD 8-month accelerator programs will leverage Innosphere’s proven model to help 14-20 U.S. based companies within the defined technology framework move from early prototype to commercially viable offerings. The accelerators will address a broad number of topics curated specifically for companies in the TRL 6 and later stages of technology development. The program will include access to test facilities at which companies can conduct live environment testing and obtain use-case feedback for technology and business model refinement.

A prize for the top three program participants in each cohort will be awarded at $80,000; $50,000; and $20,000 for first, second and third place, respectively. Prizes will be based on program participation, test bed utilization and final presentations. Additional information on the prize award use restrictions is included in the accelerator FAQ.

The application is open now and will close on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. MT. Innosphere will host applicant webinars on July 8, 2026 at 11:00am MDT and Jul 22, 2026 at 11:00am MDT.

For more information and to submit your application, visit innosphere.org/accelerator.

About the NSF ASCEND Engine:

The NSF ASCEND Engine - Advance Sensing and Computation for Environmental Decision Making - is a U.S. National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engine led by Innosphere. Based along the I-25 Innovation Corridor, the ASCEND Engine connects Colorado and Wyoming’s federal laboratories, R1 universities, and technology companies to develop scalable solutions for wildfire, drought, extreme weather, and environmental resilience. The Engine addresses global challenges from one of the world’s most capable regional centers of excellence for environmental intelligence. Projected 10-year impact: $1.5B in regional GDP and 22,000 new jobs by 2034.

Visit innosphere.org/nsf-engine to learn more.

About Innosphere:

Innosphere is the Colorado-based nonprofit venture development organization — built for entrepreneurs turning discovery into companies. We bring acceleration, capital, infrastructure, and partners together to advance the region and enhance national competitiveness. Founded in 1998, Innosphere operates the Innosphere Accelerators, the NSF ASCEND Engine, and convenes the Colorado Innovation Council across four advanced industry sectors. In 2025, Innosphere supported 102 startups, facilitated $248M in capital raised, and supported 171 full-time jobs. Cumulative impact since 2013: 400+ companies served, 2,000+ jobs created.



Visit www.innosphere.org to learn more.

Media contact:

Kristen Tatti

kristen@innosphere.org