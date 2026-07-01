Rentomojo Reports Rising Demand for Washing Machine and TV Rentals Across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Pune: ₹12,000 – ₹60,000 Purchase Costs Losing to Monthly Rentals From ₹400 in 2026

Bangalore, India, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports a significant increase in demand for washing machine and TV rentals in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Pune, as urban households reassess the cost of ownership — with washing machines priced between ₹12,000 and ₹30,000 and smart televisions between ₹20,000 and ₹60,000 increasingly compared against rental plans starting at approximately ₹400 and ₹700 per month respectively. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/packages/rent-appliance-essentials-trio-lite/131863

Across these cities, washing machines and televisions are increasingly evaluated as usage-based appliances rather than long-term purchases. In high-mobility urban environments — from Dwarka and Saket in Delhi and DLF and Cyber City in Gurgaon to the Sector 62 and Sector 137 corridors in Noida and Hinjewadi and Kharadi in Pune — consumers are aligning purchase decisions with duration of stay and total cost of ownership.

In addition to upfront costs, ownership involves installation, depreciation, servicing, and resale challenges over time. A washing machine's manufacturer warranty typically lapses within the first year, leaving owners exposed to out-of-pocket motor or drum repairs, while a television's screen technology and smart features date within a few years of purchase. For households that relocate frequently or upgrade devices within short cycles, these factors reduce the financial efficiency of buying outright.

Rental models provide an alternative by converting upfront expenditure into predictable monthly payments. This lets users access a washing machine and television without committing significant capital, while keeping the flexibility to upgrade — moving from a semi-automatic to a fully automatic machine, or stepping up to a larger or newer screen — or to return products as needs change.

Bundled services, upgrade options, and minimal upfront commitments are further accelerating adoption among younger, digitally native, and highly mobile urban consumers.

Search behaviour reflects this shift, with increasing consumer focus on rental pricing, tenure options, and service quality across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Pune. This points to growing awareness of rental as a viable alternative to ownership across both home-essential and home-entertainment categories.

Seasonal and event-driven demand acts as a supporting driver. Major sports tournaments and streaming releases contribute to short-term spikes in demand for larger screens and upgraded entertainment setups, while washing-machine demand stays steady year-round, with relocation cycles and monsoon-season indoor drying prompting additional pickups. In each case, renting provides a practical solution without a long-term ownership commitment.

Delivery speed and setup convenience are also influencing adoption. Rental platforms typically offer doorstep delivery and installation within a few days, letting users activate laundry and entertainment setups quickly.

Flexibility in tenure remains a key factor. Rental plans run from three months to 36 months or beyond, allowing users to align product usage with their stay — durations that correspond with common 11-month residential lease agreements, particularly in cities with high relocation frequency.

Cost predictability further strengthens the appeal of rental. Ownership exposes users to variable expenses such as repairs and maintenance, while rental provides consistent monthly costs, improving budgeting and reducing financial uncertainty.

Competitive evaluation is also becoming more prominent, with consumers comparing providers across pricing, service quality, maintenance coverage, and flexibility. This reflects increasing maturity in the appliance rental segment.

Beyond individual households, washing machine and TV rentals are also gaining traction among landlords, co-living operators, and property managers furnishing rental properties, enabling faster setup of fully equipped, entertainment-ready homes without significant capital investment.

Rentomojo's appliance rental service includes doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance during the rental period. The company operates on a postpaid billing model with a refundable security deposit and flexible tenure options.

The growth in washing machine and TV rentals across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Pune reflects a broader shift toward access-based consumption across urban India. As consumers continue to evaluate total cost of ownership alongside flexibility and convenience, rental models are becoming an increasingly central component of home-setup decisions.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term households, the increasing adoption of washing machine and TV rentals highlights a transition toward models that prioritise adaptability, predictable costs, and alignment with modern urban lifestyles. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/packages/rent-appliance-essentials-trio-premium/131919

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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