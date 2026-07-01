34th Annual Echoes of a Proud Nation Powwow Returns to Kahnawà:ke in 2026

Kahnawà:ke – Ohiarihkó:wa, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pow Wow Committee will be hosting the 34th Annual Echoes of a Proud Nation Powwow, taking place July 11-12, 2026, on Tekakwitha Island.

Building on more than three decades of celebration, the Echoes of a Proud Nation Powwow continues to serve as one of the region's premier cultural gatherings, welcoming dancers, drummers, artisans, community members, and visitors from across Turtle Island. Each year, the event provides an opportunity to experience traditional songs, dances, Indigenous cuisine, and cultural teachings while celebrating the strength, resilience, and living traditions of Onkwehón:we (Indigenous peoples).

"The Echoes of a Proud Nation Powwow continues to be a meaningful opportunity for our community to come together, honour our culture, and share our traditions with visitors from near and far," said Kimberly Cross, Powwow Committee spokesperson. "It is more than a celebration—it is a place where culture is lived, relationships are strengthened, and our traditions continue to thrive for future generations."

Highlights of the 2026 Powwow include:

Gates for the Pow Wow grounds open at 9:00AM each day

3 Grand Entries 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM on Saturday, & 12:00 PM on Sunday

Intertribal dancing and competition categories for all ages

Performances from celebrated drum groups and special guests

A marketplace of artisans, craftspeople, and vendors

Traditional foods including corn soup, fish, wild game, and more

Additional activities surrounding this event include the Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language & Cultural Center annual free Friday Night Social, on July 10, with a smoke dance competition beginning at 6:00 PM, and the social to follow at 8:30 PM. Registration for the dance competition begins at 5:30.

The weekend’s events are open to all and provides a welcoming atmosphere for those wishing to learn about Haudenosaunee and other Indigenous cultures. Visitors are encouraged to bring their families, respect protocols, and have a fun experience. These are drug, alcohol and pet free activities.

Daily admission: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 60+, free for children under 5 Parking: Free

Public Transport: exo bus 98 from Angrignon metro

For media inquiries, or more information, please visit kahnawakepowwow.ca or follow us on Facebook: @KahnawakePowwow

Contact:

Kimberly Cross

Echoes of a Proud Nation Powwow Committee

Email: Kahnawakepowwow1@gmail.com

Phone: 450-632-8667