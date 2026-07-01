Chicago's XL.net Named to 2026 MSP 501, Debuting at #169 on Global Ranking of Top MSPs

Chicago, ILLINOIS, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XL.net has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, debuting at #169 on the 2026 MSP 501—the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, XL.net has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.

XL.net has been named to the 2026 MSP 501 by Informa, debuting at #169 on the technology industry's most prestigious global ranking of managed service providers.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health—making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry—they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners. The ranking rewards MSPs with long-term financial health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

MSP Summit is pleased to name XL.net to the 2026 MSP 501 at rank #169.

“The MSP 501 doesn’t reward size — it rewards discipline, and that’s the way we’ve always tried to run XL.net. Being ranked among the world’s best-run MSPs is a credit to a team that treats every client’s business like it’s their own,” said Adam Radulovic, CEO of XL.net.

"The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL. All MSP 501 organizations will be featured on the MSP Summit website along with aggregate data from the survey in what has become the most coveted editorial content in the technology industry.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

Background

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by The MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February to May 2026. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

About XL.net

XL.net is a Chicago-area managed IT services provider founded in 2006 and headquartered in Park Ridge, IL. Serving small and mid-sized businesses across greater Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding region, XL.net delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud consulting, and 24/7/365 live support built on a preventive model — the firm’s incentives are structured around keeping client technology running smoothly rather than generating service calls. XL.net is ISO 27001:2022 certified, holds a 97.09% CSAT rating, and reduces client IT issues by 79.8% on average. Learn more at xl.net.

ABOUT CHANNEL PARTNERS, MSP SUMMIT AND THE MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel.

The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio also includes several respected industry recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders in the managed services industry; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership and achievement across the channel; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices shaping the future of the technology advisor community.

For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contacts

Christian Guy

XL.net

cguy@xl.net



Dave Raffo

Sr. Conference Editor & Community Manager | Channel

david.raffo@informa.com

Sydney Kurtz

Associate Marketing Manager, VIP Audience | Channel

sydney.kurtz@informa.com

XL.net, a Chicago-area managed IT services provider founded in 2006, joins the world's top-performing MSPs on Informa's 2026 MSP 501 list, now in its 19th year.

About XL.net

XL.net is a Chicago-area managed IT services provider founded in 2006, delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud consulting, and 24/7/365 support to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm is ISO 27001:2022 certified and built on a preventive model that reduces client IT issues by 79.8% on average.

Press Inquiries

Christian Guy

cguy [at] xl.net

https://xl.net

1 E Erie St Suite 525 #244, Chicago, IL 60611