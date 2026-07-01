Global-e Closes on Acquisition of Passport, a US-based e-Commerce Logistics and Solutions Company

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) (“Global-e” or the “Company”), the global e-commerce enablement platform, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Passport Global Inc. (“Passport”), a US-based cross-border e-commerce logistics and solutions company.

As previously announced, the acquisition of Passport is expected to further strengthen Global-e’s logistics capabilities, adding advanced standard shipping solutions powered by an efficient, asset-light, multi-carrier network across cross-border, domestic, and last-mile deliveries. The capabilities and network from Passport will also enhance Global-e’s ability to execute direct injection and consolidated returns, supporting the delivery of scalable and cost-effective logistics solutions.

In addition, through the Passport brand, Global-e will provide a non-Merchant of Record (non-MoR) solution to address and provide support for certain merchant segments.

“We are delighted to officially welcome the Passport team into Global-e,” said Nir Debbi, President of Global-e. “This is a team of exceptional people who have built a differentiated logistics business, and their expertise is a natural extension of our platform. By bringing Passport’s advanced cross-border logistics infrastructure and asset-light, multi-carrier network together with our end-to-end platform, we can deliver more reliable and cost-effective shipping, faster delivery, and a better post-purchase experience, creating real, tangible value for our merchants and their customers around the world. We believe this combination will further differentiate Global-e’s platform and reinforce our position as the leading enabler of global e-commerce.”

“Officially joining Global-e marks an exciting new chapter for Passport,” said Alex Yancher, Founder and CEO of Passport. “We built Passport to simplify and optimize cross-border logistics, and becoming part of Global-e allows us to pursue that mission at a far greater scale. Global-e’s resources, expansive platform, and deep e-commerce expertise will allow us to accelerate growth, unlock meaningful operational efficiencies, and bring even greater value to merchants and shoppers worldwide. I am thrilled that we will be able to combine our capabilities with everything that Global-e brings to the table to help drive the next phase of innovation in cross-border e-commerce.”

As announced on May 26, 2026, the $350 million deal was funded via approximately equal portions of cash on hand and ordinary shares of Global-e. An additional contingent consideration of up to $75 million is subject to Passport achieving certain financial results in 2026.

Passport’s founder and CEO Alex Yancher has joined the Global-e executive management team as the CEO of Passport, a division of Global-e.

The Company will update its 2026 outlook to include the impact of the Passport acquisition on its Q2 2026 earnings call, which is expected to take place in August.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “initiate,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely”, including negatives of those words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the Passport acquisition, the benefits of the potential Passport acquisition, Global-e's business strategy and competitive position following the acquisition, future results of operations, plans, and objectives, and statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the Passport acquisition that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the risk that the parties to the merger agreement may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the Passport acquisition in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that some or all of any anticipated benefits with respect to the Company’s business and the transaction may not be completed in accordance with the parties’ expected plans or at all; the risk that the Company’s stock price may decline significantly following the announcement of, or if the Passport acquisition is not consummated; risks that the Passport business will not be integrated successfully; failure to realize the synergies or benefits of the Passport acquisition; failure to retain our existing merchants, or the gross merchandize value (GMV) generated by such merchants; failure to attract new merchants, or the merchants we do attract fail to generate GMV or revenue comparable to our current merchants; failure to develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platform; failure to successfully compete against current and future competition; failure to integrate our platform with e-commerce platforms; failure to maintain the functionality of our platform; failure to manage our growth effectively; risks associated with cross-border sales and operations; risks associated with governmental export controls; the compromise of personal information of our merchants and shoppers we store; failure to enhance our reputation and awareness of our platform; diminished demand for our platform and services as a result of changes in laws and regulations; actual or perceived failure to comply with stringent and changing laws, regulations, standards and contractual obligations related to privacy, data protection and data security; failure to adequately maintain, protect or enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop or maintain the functionality of our platforms, including real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in our platforms; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors", under heading "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and under heading "Business" in Global-e's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Other than as required by law, there should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,500 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics, and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to and from, anywhere in the world.

About Passport

Passport is a cross-border logistics and e-commerce enablement platform helping brands simplify international shipping and scale globally with confidence. Through a combination of in-house logistics infrastructure, proprietary technology, and AI-driven systems, Passport streamlines the complexities of global fulfillment, customs, and delivery. The platform enables brands to ship to over 220 markets worldwide with fast, reliable cross-border delivery options through its global carrier network. Passport has recently expanded into in-country fulfillment and local operations, further improving delivery speed, efficiency, and last-mile performance across key international markets. Passport supports over 1,000 e-commerce merchants globally, helping them reduce operational complexity, increase delivery reliability, and deliver a seamless international shipping experience at scale.

Investor Contact:

Alan Katz

Investor Relations

Global-e

IR@global-e.com