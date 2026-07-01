TEN Ltd. Announces Second LNG Carrier Order in Hyundai Heavy Industries

20-vessel newbuilding program on schedule

Shuttle tanker Anfield DP to be delivered in July 2026 in South Korea

$3.5 billion in minimum secured revenues

ATHENS, Greece, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified tanker and LNG operator, today announced the order of a second LNG carrier at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2029.

With this order, TEN’s newbuilding program reaches 20 vessels, the first of which, the Anfield DP, a DP2 Shuttle tanker, is scheduled for delivery in late July 2026 with a minimum 10-year employment to a U.S. oil major, which, through extension options could stretch to 20 years.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in the ever-evolving LNG sector, a market we are actively participating in since 2007. The growing global energy demand fueled by geopolitical developments has increased the need for LNG as an alternative source,” Mr. George Saroglou, TEN’s President & COO stated.

ABOUT TEN LTD.

Founded in Bermuda in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, 24 of which on the NYSE, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, in excess of 11 million dwt.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis /Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com