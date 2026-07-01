Devon Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, August 4, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the second-quarter 2026 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, August 5, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. EDT), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio anchored by our world-class position in the Delaware Basin, as well as high quality assets in the Anadarko Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale, Powder River Basin and Williston Basin. Devon’s disciplined capital allocation model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate resilient free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.