Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries’ (NYSE: MHK) Second Quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, July 30, 2026, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.
|What:
|Mohawk Industries’ Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|July 31, 2026
|11:00 am ET
|Where:
|https://www.mohawkind.com
|Select “Investors” tab
|How:
|Live via the Internet – Log on at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview
|Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209987/10448bdd21c
|Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada)
|Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)
For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through August 28, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 9372095. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the “Investors” tab of mohawkind.com.
ABOUT MOHAWK
Over the past two decades, Mohawk Industries has transformed its business into the world’s largest flooring company with leading positions in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution operations provide a competitive advantage in the production of ceramic tile, carpet and laminate, wood, vinyl and hybrid flooring products. Mohawk’s industry-leading innovation has yielded designs and performance enhancements that differentiate its collections in the marketplace and satisfy all residential and commercial remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized and respected in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.
Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA
Vice President – Finance & Investor Relations
joe_ahlersmeyer@mohawkind.com