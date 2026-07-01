SiriusPoint Launches Fine Art & Specie Offering with Appointment of Mark Aspinall

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty underwriter, has today announced the appointment of Mark Aspinall as Head of its new Fine Art & Specie team, effective January 2027.

Mr. Aspinall will be based in London and will report to Global Head of Marine, Chris Fenn. He will be responsible for establishing SiriusPoint’s new Fine Art & Specie offering and building a disciplined portfolio across high-value asset risks. This includes fine art institutions, galleries, private collections, luxury retailers, auction houses, and secure transportation providers.

Mr. Aspinall has more than 35 years of experience in the Lloyd’s and London insurance markets, specializing in complex international fine art, specie, and high-value risks. He joins SiriusPoint from Liberty Specialty Markets, where he was most recently Senior Underwriter - Fine Art & Specie. Prior to this, he held senior underwriting roles at Travelers Syndicate 5000.

“Adding Mark to the team reflects our continued focus on building out targeted specialty capabilities where we see clear opportunities for well-priced business and profitable growth,” said David Govrin, Group President and CEO of Global Reinsurance & London Market Specialty at SiriusPoint. “Mark’s deep technical expertise and strong broker relationships will be critical as we establish a scalable Fine Art & Specie offering within our specialty platform, which complements adjacent Marine classes like cargo and war, political violence and terrorism.”

Mr. Aspinall’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Ed Winter and Paul Beattie, who lead the Company’s new Crisis Solutions offering, and Ella Stevenson, Crisis Solutions Underwriter. The team will focus initially on war, political violence and terrorism risks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, Fitch and S&P, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and SiriusPoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718 882011