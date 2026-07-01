BLACK ROCK COFFEE BAR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Investors to Contact the Firm Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role Before August 17th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Black Rock (BRCB) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Black Rock Coffee: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BRCB) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise Black Rock Coffee: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 17, 2026to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants filed its prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, the Company sold 16,911,764 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $20.00 per share. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $306.5 million from the Offering. The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used for purchasing newly issued LLC Units from Black Rock Coffee Holdings, LLC, purchasing LLC Units from the Company’s sponsor, The Cynosure Group, LLC, and, to the extent there were remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.



Plaintiff alleges that on or around September 12, 2025, Black Rock conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 14.71 million shares priced at $20.00 per share. Then, on May 12, 2026, Black Rock issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Black Rock reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.02, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $55.5 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.14 million.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.