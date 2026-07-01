The Art Collection at the New Atlas Hotel Features Important Voices by Emerging Artists

BOSTON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its highly anticipated opening, The Atlas Hotel unveils the details of its highly curated art and design program. Developed by global real estate leader Tishman Speyer at the gateway of Harvard University’s Enterprise Research Campus, The Atlas’ art initiative goes beyond the city’s traditional hotel model. With its art program, The Atlas presents a collection of contemporary and emerging artists whose works are exhibited across premier galleries and art museums in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and beyond.

“Our art collection is as interesting as it is diverse,” says Managing Director, Arnaldo Almonte. “The various works are performative and designed to connect visitors with the creative community while giving artists exhibition space and access to international audiences.”

Tishman Speyer, in collaboration with C+K Art Advisory — Mike Carroll and Lynne Kortenhaus — ensures The Atlas’ art and design story is conveyed upon arrival. At the hotel’s jewel-box entry, visitors encounter “Something Could Happen At Any Moment,” a monumental installation from Damien Hoar de Galvan . Built from reclaimed materials collected over years of making, preparation, and reuse, “Something Could Happen at Any Moment” balances precision and improvisation, intimacy and scale. Each found object in the custom wooden compartmental wall installation carries traces of its prior lives and offers a fresh presence. The piece serves as a nod to the artist's recent solo exhibition at the ICA Boston .

The hotel’s all-day living room lobby features California-based Harvard graduate Lily Stockman ’s “Acadia at Night,” an oil-on-linen painting inspired by devotional illustrated manuscripts she discovered in the Morgan Library archive.

In concert, Boston artist Crystalle Lacouture’s “Morning,” a large-scale abstract acrylic on canvas, explores the interplay of fresh tonality, archetypal design, form, and human touch. Not intended to be perfect geometries, these works show her hand reaching toward something larger than herself; an interplay of fresh tonality and archetypal design, of form and human touch, along with patterns of fans, stripes, and dotted line Ts intended to draw the viewer’s eye inward toward the center, to be involving and mesmerizing. These works can be viewed as paintings of energy systems or maps of devotional rituals.

At the front desk, itself a sculptural focal point of white oak and cross-cut travertine, sits Cecily Carew ’s “A House of Love with No Limits,” a mixed-media sculpture of layered compositions and materiality. Carew’s work features a vibrancy of color and gesture within whimsical, lush ecosystems abounding with possibilities and interpretations.

The hotel’s corridors and elevator lobbies feature watercolor monotypes from Laurel Sparks ’s “Book of Days” series, which applies geometric patterns as cryptography based on the numerology of their creation dates. On every hotel elevator floor are Jeff Perrott ’s “Construction Form” series of large-scale watercolor monotypes created using arbitrary systems to direct each brushstroke, resulting in compositions that feel like physical algorithms.

With the hotel’s architecture and interiors brought to life by Marlon Blackwell Architects and INC Architecture & Design , The Atlas’ innovative design is complemented by a curated selection of artists and makers whose works reflect the city’s cultural identity. Recently, the hotel was named 2026 winner of Lifestyle Hotel Public Space in the 22nd annual Hospitality Design Awards.

The hotel’s 246 guestrooms feature a signature work from Edward Boches ’ “Postcards from Allston,” a photography collection chronicling Boston’s evolving urban landscape. Among the 12 residential-style suites, the near 1,000 square-foot Atlas Suite showcases views of the Charles River, Boston skyline and features Edward’s photograph of a full building mural in Allston titled “Allumination” by Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn. Edward’s work can also be found as keepsake postcards, available to purchase as a full collection with donation to local art programs.

Ama at the Atlas , the hotel’s 180-seat ground-floor restaurant, is led by the James Beard-nominated Pearl & Law Hospitality team founded by Biplaw Rai and Nyacko Pearl Perry. A palette of warm, saturated hues and brass bead curtains set the tone for Ama’s offerings that honor and celebrate caregivers across the world. Throughout the dining room are custom works from artists Nina Bhattacharya and payal kumar , a mix of digital collage and gold ink on canvas, displaying ingredients prepared with love by nourishing hands. Plaques of walnut wood and milk paint are incorporated into award-winning artist Alison Croney Moses ’s “In Support of Each Other.” Side-by-side paintings titled “Celebration Series” from Sneha Shrestha , artistically known as IMAGINE, transform Nepali codes into vibrant calligraphic shapes, with colors symbolizing nostalgia for her home in Kathmandu.

The Pearl & Law team recently debuted Foxglove Terrace, the hotel’s rooftop bar featuring 7,000 square feet of panoramic views, rotating local musical artists, and a culinary program inspired by native New England ingredients. The wrapping bar displays Ifé Franklin ’s “Dogon/SiriusB,” a mix media of watercolor, marker and pen covering the ceiling and back façade, inspired by the Dogon of Mali West Africa, their worship of ancestral spirits, and their mapping of the stars. Framing the dining space is “In The Kitchen Garden” from Stephen Hamilton , a tapestry-like mural made with acrylic and natural dyes on jute and cotton showcasing the herbalist traditions of Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Through its commitment to championing contemporary voices and fostering meaningful platforms for local and international exchange, The Atlas will present an ongoing series of cultural programming, including artist talks, exhibitions, lectures and community events featuring leading creatives from Boston and beyond beginning this month.

Curated Sanctuaries: The Exclusive Suite Upgrade

The Atlas invites guests to experience the Exclusive Suite Upgrade , thoughtfully designed for the discerning traveler who views hospitality as a medium for inspiration. Each of The Atlas’ 12 suites serve as an intimate pied-à-terre, where the design narrative of “proportional rigor” is softened by serpentine leather seating, custom white oak millwork, and moss-toned textiles that echo the Charles River greenery. The Exclusive Suite package includes:

Up to 15% off stays in one of The Atlas’ 12 suites, including the 982-square-foot Atlas Suite with its signature soaking tub and panoramic skyline views.

A $150 Daily Dining Credit to experience the “global comfort” of Ama at The Atlas, where the design—inspired by the rich hues of seasonings—perfectly complements the James Beard-nominated culinary program.

The luxury of time with complimentary early check-in or late check-out (up to 4pm, based on availability), allowing more space to find “room for new ideas” within our thoughtfully appointed layouts.

Complimentary valet parking for one vehicle, providing a seamless arrival to Allston’s premier design destination.

For more information, visit theatlashotel.com and follow @atlashotelboston on Instagram.

ABOUT THE ATLAS

The Atlas redefines Boston hospitality as a new-age boutique lifestyle flagship hotel, blending design, culture and community in Allston, the city’s rising enclave for thought leaders and global travelers. Located conveniently between downtown Boston and Cambridge and managed by Highgate, The Atlas features 246 guestrooms, including 12 suites that offer modern amenities, eco-conscious spaces, and places to invite creativity and progress. At the gateway of Allstonway and the Enterprise Research Campus (ERC), The Atlas hosts a dynamic living room lobby leading to Ama at The Atlas, the signature restaurant from the James Beard Award Nominated team of Biplaw Rai and Nyacko Pearl Perry. Additional spaces include the sixth floor, capable of hosting over 1,500-square-feet of flexible meeting space and private events, as well as a fitness center and private 3,350-square foot outdoor terrace overlooking lush greenspace. On the 16th floor sits Foxglove Terrace, a 7,000-square-foot rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the Boston skyline. Positioned as an incubator for intellectual energy and cultural vibrancy, the hotel is located just steps from Harvard Business School and the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. For more information or for booking inquiries, please visit theatlashotel.com and follow along at @atlashotelboston .

ABOUT TISHMAN SPEYER

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 36 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial and data center facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic prop tech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and coworking brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 560 properties, totaling 227 million square feet, with a combined value of nearly $128 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $15 billion of assets under management and a global portfolio of more than 400 hotels spanning North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. With a 30-year track record as an innovator in the hospitality industry, this forward-thinking company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate continues to demonstrate success in developing a diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts, featuring contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team of seasoned hospitality leaders and corporate offices worldwide, Highgate is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. www.highgate.com .

Media Contact:

theatlas@20twostudio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81d39e63-129d-46eb-9e2a-628a34fb0048

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da67aca-2316-41f4-8288-e476c2286da8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcecb1f8-517a-4f33-a8d4-e8ba149c632d