Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market Size/Share Worth USD 16.01 Billion by 2035 at a 13.08% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Accounts Receivable Automation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid), By Company Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications, BFSI, IT & Software, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region—Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Accounts Receivable Automation Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 4.68 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 5.26 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 16.01 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.08% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=90707

Accounts receivable automation Market Revenue and Trends

The Accounts Receivable (AR) Automation market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, driven by increased cases of digital transformation, growing demand for financial process automation and the need to streamline cash flow management processes by enterprises, which are forecast to fuel the Accounts Receivable (AR) Automation market during the forecast period. Many organizations are turning to AR automation solutions to make invoice generation, payment collection, credit management, communicating with customers, and reconciliation easier. This surge in digital payments, along with a desire to minimize human error and speed up the payment process, is driving market expansion globally.

Request a Customized Copy of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=90707

What are the key factors that significantly influence the development of the Accounts Receivable Automation market?

The increasing demand for effective Cash-Flow Management and Working capital optimization is one of the key factors shaping the Accounts Receivable Automation market. As organisations look for ways to enhance invoice accuracy, speed collections, minimise overdue payments and have a clearer view of their receivables, they are turning to automated solutions to meet their needs. Automation platforms for Accounts Receivable are fast becoming vital instruments for managing customer payments and alleviating administration.

The other major is the increasing trend of using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and intelligent analytics in financial operations. Today’s AR automation solutions use AI-based credit scoring, payment forecasting, automated dispute resolution, and customer communication to boost collection effectiveness and decision-making. These solutions enable organizations to decrease manual effort, lessen mistakes, and fine-tune collection strategies through real-time data insights.

(A free sample of the Accounts Receivable Automation report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Accounts Receivable Automation report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

Segment Insight

By Deployment Model

On the basis of deployment, the Accounts Receivable Automation market is segmented into Cloud-Based, On-Premises and Hybrid. Cloud Based solutions are expected to dominate the market, particularly because they are scalable, cost-efficient to implement, easy to deploy, and can support remote financial operations. Cloud-based AR automation platforms provide a growing number of organizations with the ability to optimize their invoicing, collection, payment reconciliation and customer communication processes.

The market for hybrid deployment models shows strong growth, as enterprises aim to leverage the flexibility of cloud environments along with the security and control they can get from on-premises. On-Premises solutions remain relevant in highly regulated industries and organizations that demand rigorous data governance controls, security measures and compliance requirements.

By Company Size

The market segments into Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Large Enterprises are the ones that are dominating the market because of their complex receivables management, high transaction volume, and the investment they are making in the digital finance transformation initiatives. Today, these organizations are using advanced AR automation products to achieve greater visibility of cash flow, lower Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), and greater operational efficiency.

Medium Enterprises are seeing rapid adoption as they look for cost-effective automation solutions to enhance financial performance and scalability. Small Enterprises are also turning to cloud-based AR platforms because they are becoming more easily accessible, have subscription-based pricing models, and need to automate manual accounting functions and reduce administrative costs.

Request a Customized Copy of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

By End-User Industry

The market caters to end-users across several industries, including Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications, BFSI, IT & Software, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, and Others. The BFSI sector continues to be the biggest end-user as it continues to demand financial transactions in large numbers, has strict compliance requirements and has also been focused on optimizing cash collection cycles and customer payment management.

Manufacturing is another big adopter that uses AR automation to handle many complicated invoice processes, a distributed network of distributors, and multi-region customer accounts. With a substantial number of transactions processed, the Retail industry has begun adopting automated receivables solutions to handle this volume and enhance payment processing efficiency.

At the same time, Healthcare organizations are employing AR automation to reduce billing and claims management complexity and Transportation & Logistics companies are leveraging these solutions to improve invoice accuracy and accelerate collections. Further, Energy & Utilities and Government & Public Sector companies are increasingly adopting AR automation platforms to create better financial visibility, boost payment collection performance and improve AR systems.

Request a Customized Copy of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Accounts Receivable Automation market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Accounts Receivable Automation market forward?

What are the Accounts Receivable Automation Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Accounts Receivable Automation Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Accounts Receivable Automation and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Accounts Receivable Automation Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

Outlook

The Accounts receivable automation (LPG) market is expected to grow steadily from 2026 to 2035 due to the rising demand for cleaner and more efficient energy sources across the residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors around the globe. The growing importance of carbon emission reduction and the shift to non-solid fuels are greatly encouraging the use of LPG, especially in the emerging economies. Government support for LPG through subsidy programs and rural energy access programs provides another impetus to market uptake.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the Accounts Receivable Automation market throughout the forecast period due to the rapid digital transformation and the growing adoption of cloud-based financial software in the region, while the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also growing in the market. Fintech solutions, enterprise automation and digital finance infrastructure are receiving a strong uptick of investment in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

The increasing number of customers turning to electronic invoicing, the rise in transaction volume, and the emphasis on working capital optimization are further contributing to regional market leadership. Additionally, the increasing adoption of ERP solutions and the government push for business digitization are fueling the demand for AR automation solutions in the region.

The region is expected to witness strong growth with advanced financial technologies, adoption of AI-enabled automation solutions, and focus on cash flow management in North America. Intelligent receivables management solutions are catching on in the United States and Canada, especially in the BFSI, healthcare, retail and manufacturing sectors. Nowadays, organizations are focusing on collections management automation, machine learning, and predictive analytics to minimize Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and boost efficiency. Major software vendors and robust cloud infrastructure also boost regional market growth.

Request a Customized Copy of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Accounts Receivable Automation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid), By Company Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications, BFSI, IT & Software, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region—Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 5.26 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 16.01 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.68 billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.08% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Deployment Model, Company Size, End-User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, HighRadius Corporation improved its AI-powered Accounts Receivable Automation (ARA) platform by adding new features like advanced predictive collections and autonomous cash application capabilities. The enhancement aims to increase the accuracy of payment forecasting, speed up invoice-to-cash cycles, minimize manual effort, and enable enterprises to optimize working capital management across their global operations.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

AI Orchestration Platform Market

Subsea Cable Monitoring System Market

Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market

Robot Fleet Management Software Market

Open Process Automation Systems Market

Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market

Privacy Glass Market

AI-Powered Website Builder Market

Europe Privacy Management Software Market

Japan Behavioral Biometrics Market

Digital Experience Platform DXP Market

List of the prominent players in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market:

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group plc

INTUIT INC.

Wave Financial Inc.

Quadient

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

BlackLine Inc.

Corcentric Inc.

HighRadius

Tesorio

Others

The Accounts Receivable Automation Market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Model

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

By Company Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Telecommunications

BFSI

IT & Software

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Accounts Receivable Automation Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Accounts Receivable Automation Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Accounts Receivable Automation Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the accounts receivable automation market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an analysis of the market chain for Accounts Receivable Automation, including upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Accounts Receivable Automation industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Accounts Receivable Automation Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

Reasons to Purchase Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report

The Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors.

Accounts Receivable Automation The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Accounts Receivable Automation Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Accounts Receivable Automation Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Accounts Receivable Automation market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Accounts Receivable Automation Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Accounts Receivable Automation market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Accounts Receivable Automation market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Accounts Receivable Automation market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Accounts Receivable Automation industry.

Managers in the Accounts Receivable Automation sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Accounts Receivable Automation products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies, regularly working towards sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.briinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Accounts Receivable Automation Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/accounts-receivable-automation-market/