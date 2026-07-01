Wheels Up Experience Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation – Robbins LLP is Investigating Investor Losses in UP Due to Possible Violations of Securities Laws

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) to determine whether certain Wheels Up Experience Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides on-demand private aviation services in the United States and internationally.

On February 19, 2026, Wheels Up announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Although the Company reported improvement in certain profitability metrics, Wheels Up disclosed that full-year 2025 revenue decreased to $736.5 million, compared to $792.1 million in 2024. The Company also disclosed that net cash used in operating activities increased to $166.3 million in 2025, compared to $77.9 million in 2024. Following the release of these results, Wheels Up’s stock price declined.

Then, on April 14, 2026, Wheels Up announced that it expected to complete a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, effective after the close of trading on April 24, 2026, with trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis expected to begin on April 27, 2026. The Company stated that the reverse split was expected to help Wheels Up regain compliance with NYSE listing standards and meet criteria for inclusion in the Russell 3000. Following the reverse stock split announcement, Wheels Up’s stock price continued to decline.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Wheels Up Experience Inc., submit a form for information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Wheels Up Experience Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.