AI/R Avenue Code Achieves Google’s Gemini Enterprise Competency and Accelerates Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Avenue Code, a subsidiary of AI/R—a technology company specialized in Agentic AI—, announces it has achieved Gemini Enterprise competency, a recognition granted by Google to partners that demonstrate proven technical expertise and hands-on experience deploying Gemini's most advanced features in enterprise environments.

The certification validates AI/R Avenue Code's expertise across four key pillars: enterprise-grade security and privacy—ensuring internal data is never used to train public models—, workflow integration and automation, advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities for complex data analysis, and the ability to develop and orchestrate specialized agents.

“The market is moving past the experimentation phase of generative AI and into a stage where security, integration with mission-critical systems, and user adoption are what determine a project's success. The Gemini Enterprise specialization reinforces our ability to bring these solutions into complex enterprise environments, with measurable impact on the business,” says Gil Torquato, CEO and Chairman of AI/R.

This approach, which combines deep technical expertise with market knowledge, is put into practice by AI Forward Deployed Engineers, specialists who work side by side with clients' business and technology teams, from technical execution through training, change management, and adoption initiatives, ensuring that Gemini Enterprise-based solutions stay aligned with each organization's strategic goals.

The results of this model are already evident in projects delivered by the company. For a client in the financial sector, AI/R Avenue Code implemented the Agentspace platform, integrated with Gemini Enterprise, to unify data from critical systems such as Salesforce, SAP, and Guru. The solution, built on a multi-agent architecture with enterprise-grade security, eliminated the need for manual searches across multiple platforms, allowing service teams to pull up information instantly through a single interface. The tool now serves 700 active users, generating an estimated 1,200 hours in monthly savings and supporting more than 168,000 queries per year.

In the logistics sector, the company built custom natural-language-to-SQL agents along with native connectors for enterprise tools such as Slack, Jira, and Google Drive. Deployed across three separate business units, the technology lets non-technical teams run analytical queries instantly, cutting down on manual work in areas like HR and support. The entire rollout was built on a strict security framework, ensuring full data privacy compliance and complete data isolation between the participating entities.

The Gemini Enterprise specialization reinforces AI/R Avenue Code's strategy of supporting organizations throughout their AI transformation journeys, combining engineering excellence, business acumen, and change management to accelerate value creation.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Contact:

Caroline Randow

caroline.randow@aircompany.ai

