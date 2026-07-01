VRRM Stockholders Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) securities between February 24, 2026, and May 26, 2026. Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? February 24, 2026 - May 26, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Verra’s growth potential for full-year 2026, including confidence in the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth of its Commercial Services segment, assurances regarding contract renewals with major rent-a-car (“RAC”) customers, and expectations for continued growth in its rental car tolling business. At the same time, defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra’s relationship with Avis Budget Group (“Avis”), particularly with respect to obtaining a contract extension with Avis. Defendants also minimized concerns that major RAC customers could replace Verra with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives. By omitting these material facts while making overwhelmingly positive statements about the Company’s prospects, defendants caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Verra securities at artificially inflated prices.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 26, 2026, Verra issued a press release announcing a termination notice from Avis regarding its contract and accordingly lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook. Then, on June 1, 2026, the Company announced a sudden and surprising transition of its President and Chief Executive Officer David Roberts. On this news, the price of Verra's common stock declined dramatically from a closing price of $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026, to $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026, a decline of approximately 71%.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Verra Mobility Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by August 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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