Wedbush Announces Departure of Dan Ives to new Venture; Remains Committed to its Global Technology Banking and Research Platform

PASADENA, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush today announced that Dan Ives, MD, Global Head of Technology Research, has departed the firm to establish a new investment banking venture.

“Dan has been an exceptional team member of Wedbush, helping bring our firm valuable prominence and expertise in the technology equity markets. We are grateful for his eight years of contributions. It’s a natural step for Dan to seize an entrepreneurial opportunity and I wish him success and look forward to future partnerships with his new venture,” said Gary Wedbush, President and CEO of Wedbush. “Most importantly, I’m proud that Wedbush offers a unique culture and modern platform where distinctive talents like Dan can develop their voice and build their individual brand. This is where Wedbush differentiates itself from the rest of the crowd and is central to how we will operate and grow our businesses.”

This transition will mark the next phase of growth for the firm's technology research and investment banking franchise. Wedbush is committed to continued world-class global sector expertise and a client-centric service focused on delivering proprietary, high-quality research and advisory services.

“We remain committed to relentless client service and see this as an opportunity to further build on our long-standing technology expertise and award-winning research team,” added Seth Basham, Director of Equity Research.

Wedbush Fund Advisers will continue to manage the successful IVES and IVEP ETFs without interruption ensuring continuity for clients and investment partners.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

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