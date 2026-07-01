PDS Health Surpasses Five Million CEREC Chairside Restorations with Dentsply Sirona, Marking a Major Milestone in Scaled Digital Dentistry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Health® and Dentsply Sirona today announced that PDS Health practices have surpassed five million CEREC chairside restorations, a milestone that underscores the scale, consistency and long-term integration of digital restorative workflows across supported practices nationwide.

More than a numerical achievement, the milestone reflects years of sustained clinician adoption and daily use of digital restorative technology in real-world practice settings. It also reinforces PDS Health’s position as one of the highest-volume users of chairside CAD/CAM technology with more than 1,200 CEREC systems installed across its practices. This extensive adoption demonstrates how connected digital workflows can support efficient, high-quality restorative care at scale.

“Five million chairside restorations represent millions of patients who received the care they needed without unnecessary delays or additional appointments,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. “This milestone reflects decades of investment in advanced, proven technologies, clinical excellence and the support systems that help our clinicians deliver care that is more efficient, more precise and more convenient for the patients they serve. At its core, this achievement reflects our long-term commitment to improving the way care is delivered, one clinician and one patient at a time.”

Through its long-standing collaboration with Dentsply Sirona, PDS Health has continued to expand the use of digital dentistry solutions that support clinical decision-making, streamline restorative workflows and enable same-day treatment capabilities. The result is a more integrated care experience that helps clinicians deliver predictable outcomes while reducing the need for multiple patient visits. For many patients, that means receiving a permanent restoration in a single appointment, avoiding temporary restorations, and returning to their normal routines sooner.

“Reaching five million CEREC chairside restorations is a powerful example of what sustained digital adoption can achieve at scale,” said Mark Bezjak, Group Vice President, Americas at Dentsply Sirona. “Our collaboration with PDS Health reflects a shared commitment to equipping clinicians with connected technologies that improve workflow efficiency, support clinical confidence, and enhance the patient experience.”

Across PDS Health’s practices, the integration of CEREC technology into everyday restorative workflows has helped enable:

Greater efficiency and consistency in restorative care delivery

Same-day restorative capabilities, reducing the need for multiple appointments

Digital workflows that support predictable restorative outcomes and efficient clinical decision-making

A more connected and convenient patient experience

This milestone further highlights the growing role of digital dentistry in helping practices deliver scalable, high-quality care with greater consistency over time. It also reflects continued investment by PDS Health and Dentsply Sirona to advancing technologies that support clinicians, strengthen workflows, and improve the patient experience while shaping the future of restorative dentistry.

Dentsply Sirona Contact Information

Investors:

Wade Moody

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com

Press:

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President Public Relations, Corporate Communications & Brand

publicrelations@dentsplysirona.com

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide, high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

PDS Health Contact Information:

Ellen Driscoll | Director, Enterprise Communications

ellen.driscoll@pdshealth.com

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine healthcare through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.