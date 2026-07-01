Prop Firm Compare Launches Advanced Comparison Engine to Help Futures Traders Make Better Funding Decisions





ORLANDO, Fla., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new platform enables traders to compare prop firms side by side using hundreds of funding rules, account features and trading conditions, making it one of the most comprehensive futures prop firm comparison tools available.



Prop Firm Compare has announced the launch of its new advanced comparison engine, offering futures traders a faster, more transparent way to compare funded trading firms before purchasing a challenge.



Built specifically for the futures prop trading market, the new tool allows users to compare firms across the criteria that have the biggest impact on long-term success, rather than relying on headline account sizes or promotional offers alone.



As the number of futures prop firms continues to grow, traders face increasingly complex funding models. While many providers advertise similar account sizes and profit splits, the underlying rules can differ significantly, with factors such as trailing drawdown, payout schedules, activation fees, consistency rules and scaling plans often determining whether an account is genuinely trader-friendly.



The new comparison engine has been developed to simplify that research process.



Rather than opening multiple websites, comparing PDFs and manually checking rulebooks, traders can view firms side by side using a standardised comparison framework that highlights the differences that matter most.



Users can compare firms across a wide range of data points, including:

Challenge fees and account sizes

One-step, two-step and instant funding models

Maximum daily and overall drawdown rules

Trailing drawdown methodology

Profit splits

Payout frequency

Activation fees

Consistency rules

Maximum contract limits

Supported trading platforms

Available discount codes

Scaling plans

Trading restrictions and account rules





The platform also allows traders to compare multiple firms simultaneously, making it easier to identify which funding programme best suits their own trading style, whether that's scalping, day trading or swing trading.



Alongside the comparison engine, every listed firm includes an in-depth profile covering its evaluation process, pricing, trading rules, payout information, supported platforms and overall reputation. Traders can also access independent reviews, educational guides, exclusive discounts and regularly updated industry news from within the platform.



Kane Simons, CEO of Prop Firm Compare said:

"Most comparison websites simply rank firms from one to ten. That doesn't help traders because the best prop firm depends entirely on how you trade. We wanted to build something that lets traders compare the rules themselves and make an informed decision based on objective data."



The launch comes as proprietary trading continues to attract a growing number of retail traders looking to access larger trading capital without committing significant personal funds. As competition between firms increases, transparency has become one of the biggest factors influencing where traders choose to complete evaluations.



Prop Firm Compare believes the industry has reached a point where simple rankings are no longer enough.



Instead, the company has focused on building a data-led comparison platform that enables traders to filter and compare firms using the exact criteria that matter to them. Whether it's finding a prop firm without a consistency rule, identifying firms with faster payouts or comparing trailing drawdown calculations, the platform is designed to reduce the time and uncertainty involved in choosing a funded trading provider.



The launch also lays the foundations for future product development, with additional comparison features, trader tools and market data already planned as the platform continues to evolve.



The new comparison engine is now available at https://propfirm.compare/comparisons, where traders can compare leading futures prop firms side by side before choosing their next funded account.

Contact

CEO

Kane Simons

Prop Firm Compare

press@propfirm.compare

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1875eb1a-f2b1-41dd-9900-145d1c84aad0