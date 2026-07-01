Martensen IP Offers Strategic Insights for Defense Contractors, Why Ordinary Legal Access May Not Be Enough, and the Benefits of Government Contracting Legal Counsel

Colorado Springs, CO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At Martensen, we recognize companies that support the U.S. government are operating in an environment where legal, technical, cybersecurity, and national security obligations now intersect. A software company may begin with a commercial product and quickly find itself handling controlled unclassified information. A defense supplier might face contract clauses that reach deep into its systems, vendors, data rights, and incident-response procedures.

A university laboratory or research institution may need to protect sensitive intellectual property while navigating government funding, export controls, CUI, publication restrictions, or work subject to national security restrictions. An investor or board could discover during diligence that a portfolio company’s most valuable asset is also its most sensitive.

In this environment, legal advice is only useful if counsel can engage with the real facts. That is often the challenge.

The government has immediate access to attorneys and officials who can review all relevant information, regardless of any restrictions on that information. Contractors, technology companies, defense suppliers, research institutions, investors, and executives frequently do not. They may have excellent outside counsel for commercial contracting, litigation, corporate transactions, or employment matters, but those lawyers might not be positioned to timely receive, review, or advise on the sensitive information that drives the legal question. Dedicated government contracting legal counsel is required for that reason.

Without assistance, the contractor faces an uneven playing field. In the most sensitive matters, a company may be forced to sanitize the facts, delay or forgo legal review, rely on partial information, or ask the government customer, regulator, or contracting authority how to obtain legal help. In practical terms, that can resemble asking the other side for permission to consult a lawyer.

As a national security law firm, we believe contractors deserve better.

The Legal Issues Are No Longer Isolated

For years, many businesses treated national security compliance as a narrow issue: Classified information and DD 254s were handled by the security office; cybersecurity by IT; government contracts by contracts personnel; export controls by trade compliance; intellectual property by the legal department.

That model no longer works. A single government program may raise all of these issues at once:

A CUI clause may affect system architecture, subcontractor flow-downs, cloud environments, incident response, and bid eligibility.

CMMC requirements are now embedded in the defense procurement framework, with DFARS provisions addressing CMMC levels, SPRS entries, affirmations of continuous compliance, and award eligibility for covered systems. Engaging a qualified DFARS compliance attorney ensures these frameworks are handled accurately.

A contract subject to national security restrictions may trigger industrial security requirements, personnel access questions, visit procedures, safeguarding issues, and reporting obligations.

A data-rights dispute might determine whether the government, a prime contractor, a subcontractor, or an investor can use, restrict, commercialize, or disclose mission-critical technology.

A cyber incident may simultaneously implicate contract notice duties, privilege, law-enforcement engagement, export-controlled data, CUI, classified spill concerns, and potential False Claims Act exposure.

These are not theoretical risks. They are board-level, contract-level, and enterprise-value risks.

They also require defense contractor legal counsel who understands how the pieces fit together.

Why Ordinary Legal Access May Not Be Enough

Most companies know they need lawyers. Fewer companies ask whether their lawyers can actually receive and analyze the information necessary to give timely advice.

That distinction matters.

When an engagement involves information subject to national security restrictions, controlled technical data, sensitive government requirements, secure facilities, or restricted program information, the company’s legal team may not be able to simply forward documents, schedule a call, or upload materials into an ordinary data room.

CUI, export-controlled data, procurement-sensitive information, or source-selection restrictions may limit how facts can be shared and with whom. To navigate these specific barriers, firms must have a clear understanding of government contracts and cybersecurity compliance.

In those circumstances, the legal process can break down. Executives may describe only part of the issue. Engineers might omit the technical details that matter most. Security personnel may be reluctant to involve counsel because they are unsure what can be shared. Government program officials may become the practical gatekeepers for legal access.

By the time counsel receives enough information to advise, the company may already have made statements, missed notice deadlines, accepted contract language, compromised privilege, or lost leverage.

That is not a legal strategy. It is a structural disadvantage.

Companies working in the national security space should not have to choose between maintaining operational velocity and getting informed legal advice.

The Case for Ready, Mission-Sensitive Counsel

Our national security practice at Martensen is built around a simple premise: Clients working on sensitive government matters should have access to their own qualified counsel when the issue arises, not weeks later.

That requires more than subject matter knowledge. It requires preparation.

A company should know—before a crisis—who its counsel is, what matters counsel can support, how sensitive communications will be handled, what engagement terms apply, which internal stakeholders should be involved, and what escalation paths exist for urgent issues involving information subject to government restrictions. Partnering with a lawyer experienced in and capable of handling both IP and government restrictions can help establish these procedures well in advance.

An active retainer can change the posture immediately. Conflicts can be cleared in advance. Engagement terms can be established before a bid protest, cyber incident, disclosure issue, security incident, or urgent transaction. Points of contact can be identified. Secure communication protocols can be planned. Internal teams can know when and how to involve counsel.

The company can move from improvisation to readiness. And that readiness creates parity.

It allows a contractor, supplier, research institution, technology company, investor, or executive to obtain independent legal advice without first having to route strategy through the government customer or opposing party. It helps preserve privilege. It reduces delay. It improves decision-making. And it gives leadership confidence that legal guidance is being provided by counsel who understands both the law and the national security operating environment.

Where Government Contracting Legal Counsel Can Benefit You

As an experienced national security law firm, we support clients across the full lifecycle of sensitive government work, including:

National security restrictions and obligations imposed by government contracts

We advise on contract structures, security restrictions and obligations, subcontracting, flow-down obligations, incident reporting, facility and personnel access considerations, and disputes arising from mission-sensitive programs.

CUI, CMMC, and cybersecurity compliance

We help clients assess contractual cybersecurity obligations, prepare for CMMC requirements, structure compliance programs, manage SPRS and affirmation issues, respond to cyber incidents, and evaluate the legal consequences of gaps between technical controls and contract representations. Managing CUI compliance in government contracts requires a thorough understanding of these shifting technical and legal baselines.

Government-contract strategy and disputes

Our experts advise on solicitations, proposals, teaming agreements, subcontracts, data-rights provisions, organizational conflicts of interest, performance disputes, terminations, claims, bid protests, mandatory disclosures, suspension and debarment risk, and False Claims Act exposure.

Sensitive intellectual property and data rights

We help companies protect technical data, software, algorithms, prototypes, research outputs, and dual-use technologies in transactions, government-funded research, licensing arrangements, subcontracting relationships, and disputes with primes or agencies.

Export controls, foreign ownership, and investment risk

Our attorneys advise on ITAR, EAR, sanctions, foreign-person access, FOCI, CFIUS, joint ventures, foreign investment, corporate structuring, and diligence involving sensitive technologies or government customers.

Investigations and crisis response

We support internal investigations, government inquiries, security incidents, cyber events, employee security issues, whistleblower allegations, disclosure decisions, and board-level risk management.

In each area, the goal is the same: provide practical legal advice that can operate inside the realities of national security work.

A Better Model for Companies Serving the Mission

The companies building, supplying, financing, and researching technologies for the U.S. government are being asked to shoulder increasingly complex obligations. They must protect sensitive information, satisfy cybersecurity requirements, preserve intellectual property, manage subcontractors, respond to incidents, and compete for contracts that may depend on compliance readiness.

They should not have to do that with delayed or incomplete legal access.

The government has counsel ready to operate in sensitive environments. Clients should have their own government contracting legal counsel ready as well.

Are You Prepared To Address Sensitive Questions, Concerns, or Crises?

At Martensen, our national security practice exists to ensure clients have the defense contractor legal counsel they need when it matters most. We help them prepare before the issue becomes urgent, engage when facts are sensitive, and respond when the legal, technical, and mission consequences are highest.

For companies working in the national security ecosystem, readiness is not just a compliance function. It is a strategic advantage. And it starts with having the right counsel in place before the secure-room question arises.

Contact Martensen today to learn how our expertise can be an asset to your organization.

About Martensen IP

At the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen understands the tools of IP. Martensen knows the business of IP. We understand the tech market, especially when the government is a customer, and we know how to plan, assess, and adjust. Patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licenses are our tools. https://www.martensenip.com

Martensen IP Media Contact

Mike Martensen | Founder

719-417-8709