PetPivot Donates 10 Autoscooper 12 Smart Litter Boxes to PAWS Chicago to Support Cat Care





CHICAGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot , a smart cat litter box technology brand focused on cleaner and more efficient pet care, has donated 10 Autoscooper 12 fully automatic smart litter boxes to PAWS Chicago as part of the company’s broader charitable support program for animal shelters and rescue organizations. The donated units are being distributed to PAWS Chicago foster families, where they are intended to help improve litter hygiene for foster cats living in temporary home-care environments. The donation supports cats that may be recovering, adjusting to new surroundings, or awaiting adoption while receiving care outside of a shelter setting.

The contribution reflects PetPivot’s growing effort to provide practical pet care technology to rescue groups, shelters, and foster-based animal welfare programs. Rather than focusing only on private households, the company’s charitable initiative is designed to help organizations and caregivers address everyday care needs, including cleanliness, routine litter maintenance, and comfort for cats in transitional care.

“For foster families, litter care can be a daily challenge, particularly when caring for cats that require consistency, close monitoring or a calmer recovery environment,” said Raymond, Public Relations Manager for PetPivot. “However, this Autoscooper 12 is designed to automate routine litter box cleaning, helping maintain a cleaner space while reducing repetitive manual maintenance for caregivers.”

PetPivot’s rescue support initiative comes as the company continues to expand its presence in the smart pet care market. The company has sold more than 300,000 units globally and has expanded into major retail and e-commerce channels, including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, and Chewy. Through its charitable giving program, PetPivot aims to connect that growth with direct support for animal welfare organizations and the foster families who help pets move toward adoption.

This donation to PAWS Chicago marks one step in PetPivot’s developing effort to support shelters, rescues, and foster networks with technology that can make day-to-day cat care cleaner, easier, and more manageable. PetPivot plans to continue identifying opportunities to support animal welfare organizations through product donations and practical care-focused initiatives.

About PetPivot

PetPivot is a cat litter box technology brand focused on smart pet care products designed to make everyday pet ownership easier, cleaner, and more efficient. Its flagship product, the Autoscooper 12, is a fully automatic smart litter box built with hardware-level safety features, including seven internal infrared sensors, a front touch sensor, and a semi-gear open cabin structure designed to help ensure cats have a safe physical exit at all times. Users can learn more at www.petpivot.com .

About PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago is a no-kill animal welfare organization located in Chicago. Founded in 1997, the organization has worked to end the unnecessary euthanasia of homeless cats and dogs in Chicago. The organization supports more than 27,000 homeless and at-risk pets each year through medical and adoption programs, and provides treatment and rehabilitation for approximately 5,000 sick or injured animals. Since its founding, PAWS Chicago has helped reduce the number of homeless pets euthanized in Chicago by 88.8%. To support PAWS Chicago’s mission, users can visit pawschicago.org .

Contact

Public Relations Manager

Raymond

PetPivot

media@petpivot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/171d49db-fca6-475f-8c7d-04a7239b43d7