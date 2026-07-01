Quantum X Labs Demonstrates First All-Optical HRG Architecture for Advanced Inertial Sensing

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) has demonstrated its first fully all-optical HRG, marking a step toward electrically isolated, high-performance inertial sensing systems for next-generation navigation applications.

Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL), an advanced quantum technologies company, has successfully demonstrated its first fully all-optical Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG) in its laboratory. The system uses optical excitation and optical readout instead of conventional electrostatic actuation and sensing. By removing electrode structures from the resonator design, the all-optical HRG demonstrates the feasibility of a fully optical architecture for precision gyroscopes.

HRGs are inertial sensors used to measure rotation in systems that require stable navigation data. Traditional HRG designs rely on electrostatic actuation and electrical sensing elements positioned around the resonator. Quantum X Labs’ laboratory demonstration uses light to excite the resonator and read its motion, removing the need for electrode structures in the resonator design.

The all-optical HRG architecture is intended to reduce reliance on electrode-based structures while supporting precision measurement requirements. Key benefits include:

Simpler resonator architecture : Removing electrode structures reduces the number of elements surrounding the resonator.

: Removing electrode structures reduces the number of elements surrounding the resonator. Fewer potential failure points : A less complex resonator configuration may reduce electrical and structural failure points associated with electrode-based designs.

: A less complex resonator configuration may reduce electrical and structural failure points associated with electrode-based designs. Intrinsic electrical isolation : Optical excitation and readout allow the sensing function to operate without direct electrical actuation at the resonator.

: Optical excitation and readout allow the sensing function to operate without direct electrical actuation at the resonator. Reduced sources of noise and drift : Removing electrode-based components may limit certain electrical noise and drift sources associated with conventional HRG designs.

: Removing electrode-based components may limit certain electrical noise and drift sources associated with conventional HRG designs. Foundation for next-generation photonic inertial systems: The laboratory demonstration supports continued development of optical inertial sensing systems.

Potential deployment areas span aerospace, defense, autonomous transportation, navigation systems, and environments requiring electrical isolation or resistance to electromagnetic interference.

Quantum X Labs intends to continue refining the all-optical HRG technology through performance optimization, system integration, and evaluation of potential collaborations and joint ventures. The company’s development path also includes work toward deployable inertial measurement units (IMUs). These activities are subject to technical validation, testing, integration work, and other technical and commercial requirements.

About Quantum X Labs

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising, computing, and enterprise artificial intelligence solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery, and security segments, as well as on developing quantum-based GPS replacement and quantum atom-accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops technological software solutions for the automation, optimization, and monetization of internet campaigns, including acquiring and routing internet user traffic for customers. Metagramm develops grammatical error-correction software and offers writing, reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation, style, translation, and multilingual dictionary tools powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the Company’s future plans, strategies, and expectations, including the research, development, and potential commercialization of innovative quantum solutions across key sectors, including computing technologies, navigation, precision timing, quantum algorithms, error correction, drug discovery, biomedicine, nuclear simulation, transportation, and quantum cybersecurity. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Quantum X Labs’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Quantum X Labs undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





Attachment