GRAL Investors Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in Grail, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026. Grail, Inc. describes itself as a commercial stage healthcare company with a focus on early cancer detection through screening methodology.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? May 13, 2025 - February 19, 2026

What are the Allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Grail, Inc. (GRAL) Misled Investors Concerning the Success of its NHS-Galleri Trial

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misled investors regarding the true probability of success the NHS-Galleri study had in achieving its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III & IV cancers. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the success of Galleri, consistently promoting its effectiveness “in the real world” and the positive predictive value (“PPV”) observed in the Pathfinder studies and in NHS-Galleri’s top-line results as sources of confidence for its potential.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 19, 2026, defendants reported that the "Landmark NHS-Galleri Trial" failed to achieve its primary endpoint. On this news, Grail's stock price fell from $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of approximately 50.55% in a single trading day.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Grail, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by August 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

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