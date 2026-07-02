Guest Supply Signs Asia-Pacific Licensing Agreement with HAAN

HONG KONG, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Supply Asia today announced a licensing agreement with HAAN to manufacture and distribute HAAN-branded personal care products for hotels across Asia Pacific.

The agreement combines HAAN’s design-led, refillable approach to personal care with Guest Supply’s product development, manufacturing, distribution and service capabilities for hotel operators. It will give hospitality customers easier access to premium, operationally ready products.

HAAN is a travel-centric personal care brand known for practical, portable products designed for life on the go. Its formulas emphasize clean, natural and vegan ingredients, while its refillable systems are intended to help reduce single-use plastic waste. The brand also supports clean-water initiatives by directing a share of profits toward underground water wells in developing communities.

“This partnership is a strong fit for the hospitality market in Asia Pacific,” said Gustaf Lantz, senior vice president, EMEA and APAC regions, Guest Supply. “It combines HAAN’s modern, refillable design and clean formulations with Gilchrist & Soames’ expertise in developing and manufacturing high-quality amenities and Guest Supply’s ability to distribute at scale across the region.”

Under the agreement, Guest Supply will work with HAAN to localize product formats and operational requirements for the Asia-Pacific hospitality market, supporting consistent brand execution, dependable supply and streamlined ordering for hotel partners.

HAAN products are already available in more than 50 countries through thousands of points of sale, including concept and department stores, beauty chains and select travel retail locations. The new APAC licensing partnership is intended to accelerate availability and service levels for hospitality customers across the region.

About Guest Supply

With more than 40 years of experience, Guest Supply is a leader in hospitality supplies, serving major hotel chains and independent properties. As part of Sysco Corporation, it provides product development, manufacturing, distribution and service support.

About HAAN

HAAN is a Barcelona-born personal care brand dedicated to enriching everyday journeys with design-led, travel-ready products built around clean, vegan formulas and refillable systems.

Media Contact: Ramit Plushnick-Masti

media@sysco.com

Website: www.guestsupply.com.hk

SYY-NEWS