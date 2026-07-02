Xiamen ITG Outlines a New Pathway for Global Supply Chain Expansion

SINGAPORE, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xiamen ITG Group Corp., Ltd. (Xiamen ITG) was invited to speak at the Third Global Expansion Summit, held at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore from June 28 to 29. As an industry partner of the summit, Rong Kunming, Executive Vice President of Xiamen ITG, outlined a new development pathway of supply chain globalization—from global trader, to industrial partner, and ultimately to value chain integrator—offering a new perspective on how Chinese supply chain enterprises can strengthen their global competitiveness.





Organized by Wu Xiaobo Channel and the Chinese Business Globalization Alliance under the theme “Born Global, Built for Growth,” the summit brought together more than 1,400 business leaders, scholars and government representatives to explore the future of global expansion amid supply chain restructuring, AI-driven transformation and accelerating industrial globalization.

Drawing on Xiamen ITG’s more than four decades of international development, Rong said supply chain companies must shift from a China-centered trading model to a truly global operating model capable of integrating worldwide resources, industries and markets. Rather than simply supporting overseas expansion, supply chain enterprises should become long-term partners in global industrial development.

“The future of globalization is not about buying globally and selling globally,” Rong said. “It is about organizing global resources, connecting industrial ecosystems and creating long-term value through collaboration.”

Xiamen ITG’s transformation reflects this strategy. The company has been a trusted partner to many globally renowned mining companies and steel mills for over a decade. Since partnering with an Indonesia Steel in 2018, the company has provided integrated global supply chain services covering raw material procurement, logistics and international resource allocation.

Today, Xiamen ITG has operated more than 50 overseas branches and investment companies worldwide. The company’s localized operations further demonstrate its long-term global commitment. In Singapore, its self-operated floating storage facility ITG Amoy has been qualified to participate in the Platts fuel oil pricing window in Singapore, making it the only floating storage unit among the more than ten vessels participating in the Platts process that is operated by a Chinese enterprise, demonstrating its growing capabilities in global pricing. In Vietnam, Xiamen ITG has built an integrated wood chip operation covering local sourcing, processing, warehousing and self-operated wood chip ships—participating the entire value chain from forest to port. The wood chip import volume has become a notable player in Vietnam’s wood chip import market. In Uzbekistan, after a decade of local presence, the company has evolved from cotton yarn trading into comprehensive supply chain services spanning the entire industrial chain, strengthening local manufacturing while enhancing regional connectivity.

Looking ahead, Rong said globalization should focus on value chain development rather than geographic expansion alone. He summarized Xiamen ITG’s strategy in three priorities: exporting proven business models, embedding into local industrial ecosystems and becoming a global value chain integrator that creates value for partners across the supply chain.

Technology will be a key driver of this transformation. Xiamen ITG is advancing an AI-powered supply chain strategy, including an intelligent iron ore decision-making model that combines proprietary supply chain data with AI to improve market forecasting and strengthen supply chain resilience.

“As an value chain integrator, our mission is not to pursue short-term opportunities, but to build an open platform where technology, capital, resources and talent can be allocated more efficiently across global markets,” Rong said. “Only through long-term collaboration can enterprises create sustainable value together.”

Rong concluded by calling for a new era of cluster-based globalization, in which companies across the industrial chain expand overseas together through complementary capabilities and shared resources. Xiamen ITG is committed to working with global industry partners to build integrated global supply chain solutions and a smarter, more resilient industrial ecosystem.

As global industrial and supply chain networks continue to evolve, Xiamen ITG’s experience highlights how Chinese supply chain enterprises are moving beyond traditional trade toward a broader role as global value chain integrator, creating new momentum for sustainable international growth.

Company: Xiamen ITG Group Corp., Ltd.

Contact Person: Zoe Zhou

Email: itgchina@itg.com.cn

Website: https://www.itg.com.cn/en

Telephone: 86-592-5161888

City: Xiamen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/184abec3-b893-4b06-9c7f-888962437a96