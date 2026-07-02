Pep Club Launches Telehealth Platform Combining Prescription Therapy, Peptide Protocols, and At-Home Biomarker Testing

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pep Club, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform co-founded by entrepreneur Greg Yuna and Gabriella Shak, today announced its public launch at thepepclub.com. Pep Club brings prescription medication therapy and physician-guided peptide protocols together with comprehensive at-home biomarker testing, giving members a single, clinician-led platform that spans weight management, hormone optimization, sexual health, hair restoration, skin, and longevity.





A new generation of direct-to-consumer telehealth brands has made it easier than ever to get a prescription online. Most, however, stop there. Pep Club extends the model in two directions the category has largely left untapped at consumer scale: a deep, clinician-supervised peptide and longevity formulary alongside conventional prescription therapies, and accessible at-home lab testing that actually informs how each protocol is designed and adjusted over time.

At-Home Biomarker Testing at the Center

Pep Club is built around comprehensive at-home biomarker testing powered by a near-painless capillary collection device — a meaningful step beyond the limited single-drop fingersticks used by many at-home testing services. Members collect a sample at home and receive comprehensive, lab-quality biomarker panels, making it possible to personalize and monitor treatment with real data rather than guesswork, and making thorough testing more accessible than the traditional clinic draw.

A Full Formulary, Clinician-Supervised

Across more than a dozen categories — including hormone optimization, weight management, sexual health, hair restoration, skin, IV and vitamin support, and a broad peptide menu — every Pep Club protocol is reviewed and supervised by licensed clinicians and fulfilled through licensed pharmacy partners. The result pairs the convenience of modern telehealth with a depth of clinical offering that few consumer platforms can match.

“Most online health platforms hand you a prescription and call it care. We wanted to build something more complete. When you combine real at-home testing with both prescription and peptide therapy under licensed clinical supervision, you can actually personalize treatment to the individual — and keep refining it. That’s the experience Pep Club delivers.”

— Greg Yuna, Co-Founder, Pep Club

How It Works

Members begin with a structured online intake and, where appropriate, comprehensive at-home biomarker testing. They connect with a licensed clinician through the platform and — where clinically appropriate — receive a personalized protocol fulfilled through licensed pharmacy partners, with ongoing monitoring and follow-up. The entire experience is designed to be straightforward, discreet, and led by clinicians at every step.

“Clinical integrity is the product. Every protocol is built to be safe, appropriate, and grounded in each member’s own data.”

— Sam A., Licensed Pharmacist, Pep Club

Availability

Pep Club is available now. To learn more or begin an intake, visit thepepclub.com .

About Pep Club

Pep Club is a New York–based direct-to-consumer telehealth platform that combines prescription medication therapy, physician-guided peptide protocols, and comprehensive at-home biomarker testing under licensed clinical supervision. Spanning weight management, hormone optimization, sexual health, hair restoration, skin, IV and vitamin support, and longevity, Pep Club makes personalized, data-informed care accessible and trustworthy. Learn more at thepepclub.com.

Media Contact

Gabriella Shak

Co-Founder & CEO, Pep Club

Hello@thepepclub.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Pep Club. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68f64d86-2088-4f5a-bc8d-ebce311a8d4b