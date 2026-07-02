WhipNash Brings Exotic Car Rentals to Nashville, With Luxury Vehicles Delivered Directly to Clients at BNA, Hotels, and Events

Nashville, TN, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash, a new exotic and luxury car rental company serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, is bringing a more convenient way to experience high-end vehicles in Music City.

With a curated fleet of exotic cars, luxury SUVs, and statement vehicles, WhipNash offers clients a premium rental experience without the need to visit a rental desk, wait in line, or arrange separate transportation to pick up the vehicle.

Instead, WhipNash brings the vehicle to the customer.

The service is designed for people who want the thrill of an exotic car with the ease and service level expected from a luxury brand. WhipNash was built for a city that knows how to make an entrance.



Nashville Is Ready for a Better Luxury Rental Experience



Nashville has become one of the country’s most in-demand destinations for music, business, sports, entertainment, weddings, bachelor and bachelorette trips, and luxury travel.

Visitors arrive every day ready to experience the city with style, while residents continue to look for new ways to make birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, client meetings, productions, and special events feel unforgettable.

Traditional rental models were not built for that kind of moment. Long lines, off-site counters, shuttle rides, and generic vehicles can take the energy out of a trip before it begins.

WhipNash is introducing a service model built around convenience, presentation, and excitement from the first handoff.

“Nashville is a city people come to when they want the weekend to feel bigger, the night to feel special, and the memory to last. WhipNash was created to match that energy.”

— WhipNash Team



Valet Delivery to BNA and Across Nashville



One of the defining features of WhipNash is its valet-style delivery model.

Customers flying into Nashville can arrange for their vehicle to be delivered to Nashville International Airport, allowing them to move from the terminal into a premium driving experience without the added step of traveling to a pickup location.

For local clients, WhipNash can deliver vehicles to approved hotels, homes, venues, production sites, and business locations across the Nashville area.

The goal is simple: make the rental feel seamless, polished, and personal.

From the moment the vehicle arrives, the experience is designed to feel different. The car is presented clean, ready, and on schedule. The handoff is handled professionally. The process is built around the client, not the other way around.



The Fleet: Exotic, Luxury, and Statement Vehicles



WhipNash is launching with a fleet selected for people who want more than transportation. The lineup is built for drivers who want performance, presence, comfort, and a vehicle that fits the occasion.

Clients can expect access to exotic sports cars, luxury SUVs, premium electric vehicles, and high-end group transportation options suited for Nashville weekends, corporate travel, weddings, content shoots, music video productions, special events, and everyday celebrations that deserve something extra.

Whether a customer wants a Ferrari-style weekend drive, a blacked-out luxury SUV for a night downtown, an electric performance vehicle for a standout entrance, or a premium group vehicle for a Nashville trip, WhipNash is positioned to serve the full range of luxury rental needs.



Built for Visitors, Locals, and Nashville Moments



WhipNash is designed for the people and occasions that define modern Nashville: airport arrivals, downtown weekends, celebrity and VIP travel, corporate hosting, proposals, anniversaries, bachelor and bachelorette trips, music industry events, video shoots, private parties, and luxury travel experiences.

The company gives customers a way to turn a trip, event, or celebration into something more memorable without adding extra logistical work.

The experience begins when the vehicle arrives and continues through every mile.



“The best luxury service removes friction. Customers should not have to chase the car. The car should arrive ready for them.”

— WhipNash



Why WhipNash Stands Out



WhipNash enters the Nashville market with a customer-first model built around three core promises: premium vehicles, professional service, and delivery that fits the client’s schedule and location.

By combining exotic rentals with valet convenience, the company is creating a luxury experience that feels native to Nashville’s pace, personality, and hospitality.

The brand is also built around the culture of Music City itself: bold, stylish, memorable, and made for people who want their time in Nashville to feel like more than an ordinary rental reservation.

Availability



WhipNash is now accepting rental inquiries and reservations for exotic and luxury vehicle experiences in Nashville.

Customers can review vehicles, request booking details, and learn more at https://whipnash.com/

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: www.whipnash.com

Press Kit: Available at whipnash.com/press