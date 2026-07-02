Insta and CHAOS Industries Partner to Counter Rising Aerial Threats in Europe

TAMPERE, FINLAND & LOS ANGELES, CA, USA., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnership brings distributed sensing and effects to Finland and Northern Europe to address ongoing threats of unmanned aerial systems

Finnish technology company Insta and U.S.-based defence technology company CHAOS Industries today announced a partnership enabling the integration of CHAOS’s next-generation distributed sensing and effects capabilities into an intelligent data-centric command-and-control system developed by Insta.

CHAOS’s sensing solutions have logged 20,000+ hours of tracking operations globally, including in Europe and the Middle East for U.S. and allied and partner forces. Insta will integrate the company’s VANQUISH PRIME radar and additional products under development with Insta’s AirC2 to establish a common situational picture. Insta’s AirC2 product family, for example, contains solutions for the integrated command of air defence in terms of both anti-aircraft and fighter defence.

This partnership is the first agreement CHAOS Industries has signed with a European technology partner and enables joint design and development in areas including sensor integrations as well as advanced radar, detection, identification and data transmission solutions.

“What we’re seeing across Finland and Northern Europe is the operational reality − drone incursions are exposing gaps that no single nation can close alone. This partnership is about bringing a distributed sensor and shooter layer to places that need it the most, before those gaps become consequences,” says John Tenet, co-founder and CEO of CHAOS Industries.

“The agreement lays the foundation for a new kind of product development and integration of advanced solutions. This new era in defence technology requires performance, a fast product development cycle, cost-efficiency and agility in responding to market changes,” says Petri Reiman, CEO at Insta Advance.

“Drones are now part of everyday reality and the battlefield in Europe. Finland’s air defence is commanded through our systems − integrating CHAOS’s solutions into our own defence system could enable cost-effective and comprehensive drone detection and counter-drone capability in the future,” Reiman states.



The collaboration brings together the two companies’ expertise in counter-unmanned aerial systems, supporting the development of proven, yet cost-effective solutions to address the European region’s need for layered air defenses. The first joint solution by Insta and CHAOS Industries will be demonstrated in Finland in the coming months.

About CHAOS Industries

CHAOS Industries is redefining modern defense with a multi-product portfolio that gives the ultimate advantage − domain dominance. The company's products are powered by Coherent Distributed Networks (CDN™), empowering warfighters, commercial air operators, and border protection teams to act faster, adapt rapidly, and stay ahead of evolving threats.

CHAOS Industries was founded in 2022 and has raised a total of $1 billion in funding from leading investors, including 8VC, Accel, and Valor Equity Partners. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, San Diego, and London. For more information, please visit www.chaosinc.com.



About Insta

Technology company Insta is one of Finland’s key partners for defence, cyber security, software consulting and industry.

We deliver superior performance to our customers through our command-and-control solutions, secure communication and cyber security solutions, and life-cycle services in avionics. We are a strategic partner of the Finnish Defence Forces and our solutions are multidomain operations field tested and proven. We are a reliable partner that develops future security and decisive capability in an ever more rapidly changing, networked world. More information: insta.fi

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