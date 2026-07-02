TomTom and Transit Technologies partner to deliver enhanced fleet and logistics operations

AMSTERDAM, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, and Transit Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions powering mobility systems, today announced a strategic partnership integrating TomTom Orbis Maps and Live Traffic into Transit Technologies’ fleet and logistics solutions, bringing real-time routing intelligence to transit, paratransit, and non-emergent medical transportation (NEMT) networks across the United States and Central America.

Transit Technologies serves agencies that millions of riders depend on daily for reliable, on-time transportation. By incorporating TomTom’s high-precision map data and real-time traffic intelligence, Transit Technologies can help agencies make more informed, traffic-aware routing decisions across complex transportation networks — supporting more efficient, rider-centered operations.

“Transit agencies are under constant pressure to do more with less and unreliable routing is a problem no agency can afford,” said Gerry Leonard, Chief Executive Officer, Transit Technologies. “Integrating TomTom’s mapping and live traffic capabilities gives our platform the real-time intelligence needed to help agencies respond to the road conditions they’re actually facing, not the conditions they planned for.”

“Transit agencies need mapping technology that performs under real-world conditions,” said Benoit Joly, Head of Sales, TomTom. “We’re proud to support Transit Technologies in delivering the routing accuracy and real-time awareness that transit, paratransit, and NEMT providers need to keep riders moving and communities connected.”

TomTom Orbis Maps provides a frequently updated, high-fidelity map layer built for demanding fleet and logistics applications. Combined with TomTom Live Traffic, delivering real-time awareness of congestion, incidents, and road changes, Transit Technologies gains the intelligence needed to dynamically adjust routes, improve on-time performance, and deliver more consistent service across networks where schedule reliability has a direct impact on rider welfare.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About Transit Technologies:

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and helping eliminate the transit equity gap. Through its integrated TransitOS platform, the company enables public transit agencies, airports, universities, and specialized mobility providers to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and deliver safer, more reliable transportation experiences through intelligent, data-driven technology.

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/784aaaf9-4316-409c-9c6d-7ccb3c0106be