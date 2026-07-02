Qoder Introduces Time-of-Day Credits Pricing for Qwen3.7-Max and Qwen3.7-Plus

SINGAPORE, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qoder, the agentic coding platform, today introduced off-peak pricing for Qwen3.7-Max and Qwen3.7-Plus, the latest models in Qwen family. During off-peak hours, defined as 14:00 to 00:00 UTC daily, both models are billed at reduced Credits multipliers. During regular hours (00:00 to 14:00 UTC), Qwen3.7-Max is billed at a 0.25x Credits multiplier, half its standard 0.5x rate. The discount is applied automatically for all Pro Trial and paid users, with no opt-in or signup, and works across every Qoder product. Together, the two windows make Qoder the most cost-effective way to build with Qwen3.7-Max and Qwen3.7-Plus.

Time-of-day pricing comes to AI coding

Qoder's Credits pricing now varies by time of day, an approach common to electricity grids and cloud infrastructure but new to AI coding tools. During off-peak hours, the Credits multiplier for Qwen3.7-Max drops from 0.5x to 0.1x, an 80% reduction, and Qwen3.7-Plus drops from 0.1x to 0.04x, a 60% reduction. During regular hours (00:00 to 14:00 UTC), Qwen3.7-Max is billed at 0.25x, half its standard rate. Model behavior is unchanged. The discount affects Credits pricing only, with the same reasoning and the same context length.

Off-peak pricing lands on the Western workday

Because the off-peak window is fixed in UTC, it falls during working hours across much of the Americas and Europe. On the US West Coast, off-peak runs from 07:00 to 17:00 local time; on the East Coast, from 10:00 to 20:00. Developers there receive the largest discount during the hours they are most active, rather than only overnight. In the United Kingdom and continental Europe, off-peak begins in the early afternoon and continues into the night. In Asia-Pacific, Qwen3.7-Max remains subject to discounted Credits pricing throughout the day, with a 50% reduction during regular hours and an 80% reduction during the overnight off-peak window.





Built for long-running agents

The pricing change arrives as autonomous coding agents take on longer, unattended work, where the time a job runs has become part of its cost. With off-peak pricing, a developer can run agents through the discounted window during the workday, or schedule overnight batches and review the results in the morning, paying the lowest rate for most of the compute. The structure rewards the way teams increasingly use Qoder: delegating multi-step tasks to agents rather than prompting line by line.

Availability and eligibility

Off-peak pricing is available to Pro Trial, Pro, Pro+, Ultra, and Teams users. It applies across Qoder Desktop, QoderWork, the Qoder JetBrains plugin, Qoder CLI, QoderWake, Qoder Cloud Agents, and the Qoder Mobile and Web app. To use the discounted rates, developers update to the latest version of Qoder, select Qwen3.7-Max or Qwen3.7-Plus in the model selector, and run requests during the applicable window.

"As agents run for hours at a time, the cost of a task now depends on when it runs, not only on how much it does," said Dingyu, the Qoder founder. "Off-peak pricing gives developers another way to plan long-running work while keeping the same model behavior and context length."

About Qoder

Qoder is an agentic coding platform for developers worldwide. Its product family includes Qoder IDE, Qoder CLI, the Qoder JetBrains plugin, QoderWork, and QoderWake. Since launching in August 2025, Qoder has served more than 5 million users.

For more information, visit https://docs.qoder.com/events/offpeakrate .

Media Contact

Organization: Qoder

Contact Name: Nathan Steel

Website: https://qoder.com

Email: contact@qoder.com

Country: Singapore

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9a60d22-5b30-4297-89e2-4b3dce18aa1e