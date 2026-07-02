Dividend payment ex-date of Aktsiaselts Infortar

Aktsiaselts Infortar will pay the first instalment of dividends for the 2025 financial year in the net amount 1.51 euros per share. List of shareholders entitled to dividends will be recorded on 8 July 2026 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date). The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 7 July 2026. From this date onwards, persons acquiring shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2025 on 15 July 2026.

Dividend shall be paid to the Shareholders on 15 July 2026 by transfer to the bank account.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.76% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx 141 000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor