NBPE announces Dividend Declaration

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Announces 2H 2026 Dividend

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 2 July 2026

Neuberger Private Equity Partners (“NBPE”), the $1.1bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, today announces its 2H 2026 Dividend.

2H 2026 Dividend

2H 2026 dividend payment of $0.47 per share to be paid on 28 August 2026

Annualised dividend yield on 31 May 2026 NAV of 3.5% and 4.9% on closing share price of £14.44 on 1 July 2026

Including the 2H 2026 dividend, since 2013, NBPE has declared or returned over $440 million to shareholders by way of dividends





Dividend Information

While NBPE declares dividends in US Dollars, shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE’s website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE’s website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.





Distribution amount: $0.47 per Share Ex-dividend date: 16 July 2026 Dividend record date: 17 July 2026 Final day for Currency Election: 24 July 2026 Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election: 31 July 2026 Payment date: 28 August 2026

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Oak Group +44 1481 723450

NBPEP@oak.group

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.

Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: Soogyung.Jordan@nb.com

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: Fiona.Kehily@nb.com

All Neuberger figures are as of March 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Based on net asset value as of 31 May 2026 (unaudited).