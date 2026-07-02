ALSTOM S.A: Alstom awarded a new rolling stock order in the AMECA region worth around €800 million

 | Source: ALSTOM SA ALSTOM SA

  

2 July 2026 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced a new locomotives contract in the Africa, Middle East and Central Asia region worth approximately €800 million. The name of the client and the details of the contract will be disclosed at a later date. This order was booked in the first quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27.

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About AlstomAlstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com
 

Contacts Press

 

 

 		Press
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62 
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Souade BEKHTI –Tel.: +971 56 995 45 76
souade.bekhti@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com

 

Guillaume GAUVILLE – Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com

 

Jalal DAHMANE – Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

 

 

 

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