Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 2 July 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Sanoma acquires Fluentbe, a Polish AI-powered tutoring platform for language learning

Sanoma has acquired Fluentbe, a Polish online tutoring platform for language learning, from its founders and other shareholders. Fluentbe offers AI-powered, personalised language learning for both individuals and enterprises, combining its own teaching methodology, proprietary content and technology with expert educators.

Founded in 2015, the company serves more than 40,000 students and works with over 600 active highly qualified tutors, and its platform was the first in Poland to introduce an AI language instructor, offering full learning programs and a grading system tailored to each individual learner.

The acquisition is in line with Sanoma’s strategy to grow its K12 learning business in its current operating countries for example by broadening its product offering and further developing educational AI, purpose-built for learning and teaching. Fluentbe’s proven AI-powered tutoring model provides Sanoma Learning an entry into the large and fast-growing Polish tutoring market. Its offering can be combined with Sanoma Learning’s local K12 expertise, strong brand and the base of more than 2 million digital users of Nowa Era and VULCAN platforms in Poland.

In 2025, net sales of Fluentbe amounted to approx. EUR 6 million. Fluentbe’s team, together with its founders and management, will join Sanoma Learning as part of the acquisition.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with the best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.