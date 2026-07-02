Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 | Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

Disclosure 7 / 2026

Attachments


Attachments

Managers transaction - Peter Schleidt 01.07.2026 (1) Managers transaction - Erik Gadeberg 01.07.2026 (1) Managers transaction - Lars Stensgaard Mørch 01.07.2026 (1)
GlobeNewswire

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