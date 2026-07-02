Disclosure 7 / 2026
Attachments
- Managers transaction - Peter Schleidt 01.07.2026 (1)
- Managers transaction - Erik Gadeberg 01.07.2026 (1)
- Managers transaction - Lars Stensgaard Mørch 01.07.2026 (1)
| Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank
The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion,...Read More
Disclosure 6 / 2026 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission...Read More