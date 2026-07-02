Capgemini Press contact:

Sereydana Oum

+33 6 61 42 03 59

Sereydana.oum@capgemini.com

Tour de France Press contact:

Julien Rozenblum

+33 6 40 16 67 67

jrozenblum@aso.fr

Capgemini and the Tour de France bring fans personalized, AI-powered insights with ‘Inside My Race’

Paris, July 2, 2026 – Capgemini and the Tour de France today announced the launch of ‘Inside My Race’, a new digital experience that brings fans closer to the dynamics of the Tour through personalized, near real-time insights and storytelling. As the Official Technology partner of the Tour de France and the Tour de France femmes avec Zwift, Capgemini developed the solution so fans can create their own personalized race story by bringing different types of content together with AI. It offers a new way to follow the world’s biggest cycling race, giving both experienced and new fans around the world a continuous, tailored view of the race as it unfolds.

At the heart of the platform is an ‘Inside My Race’ generative AI-driven capability that transforms complex data sets into clear, contextual stories and personalized race and rider insights. It uses a story-driven approach to capture the tension, tactics and turning points that define each step, from strategic moves within the peloton to the historical context behind key moments. Fans can follow up to four of their favorite cyclists or national riders more closely, and better understand their role, performance and results. This is complemented by a 3D map to compare riders’ progress and understand the dynamic of each stage.

Building on Capgemini’s expertise in leveraging data and AI to enhance the fan experience for major global sporting events, ’Inside My Race’ interprets the Tour as it unfolds rather than simply presenting isolated data. It moves beyond traditional dashboards, combining live race information, figures, insights, and editorial content to produce evolving narratives throughout the Tour. This initial deployment marks the first step in building a more personalized fan experience, with further enhancements planned over the coming year.

Content adapts to each user’s selected stages and riders, tailoring the level of detail to suit both dedicated followers and those newer to cycling. This delivers a unique experience before, during and after the stage. The solution:

Captures live race data - aggregates real-time inputs including groups positioning, speed, gaps, and terrain conditions, with rich editorial sources such as facts, summaries, interviews, expert insights, historical race data, images, and video.

- aggregates real-time inputs including groups positioning, speed, gaps, and terrain conditions, with rich editorial sources such as facts, summaries, interviews, expert insights, historical race data, images, and video. Adds context and history - enriches live information with race context, and historical performance.

- enriches live information with race context, and historical performance. Interprets the race as it unfolds - applies narrative AI to identify key moments and explain what is happening in near real-time.

- applies narrative AI to identify key moments and explain what is happening in near real-time. Turns the content into personalized stories - delivers clear, tailored content across web and mobile as the race progresses.

- delivers clear, tailored content across web and mobile as the race progresses. Provides a tailored map visualization – creates 3D mapping that represents and compares selected riders with the head of the race during each stage.





“‘Inside My Race’ is a key step in our long-term ambition to open up cycling to a wider global audience, bring fans inside the race and build a personalized experience for them” said Julien Goupil, Media and Partnership Director at A.S.O. “Together with Capgemini, we are making the dynamics of the race easier to understand in real time, before, during and after the stage, helping both dedicated fans and newcomers connect more deeply with the sport, the event and their favorite or national riders. This innovation supports our vision to make cycling more accessible, engaging, and relevant as we continue to grow our global fan base.”

“Applying generative AI at scale in the intensity of a live sporting environment like the Tour de France is where innovation truly comes to life, bringing together data, technology and operational excellence to deliver real time impact” said Thomas Hirsch, Global Head of External Communications, Reputation and Sponsorships at Capgemini. “Developed in close collaboration with the Tour de France, this solution was conceived and deployed in the very first year of our partnership, seamlessly combining multiple data sources at the pace of the race itself. It demonstrates Capgemini’s ability to run advanced solutions in live environments, where reliability, speed, and agility are critical, enhancing the experience for millions of fans worldwide.”

“Inside My Race” will be officially available on all Tour de France platforms from July 4th (official website and mobile application, and Race center powered by Capgemini) and rolled out throughout the Tour de France 2026. This marks the next step in the evolution of data-driven storytelling for cycling and the first step in delivering innovation through the partnership between Capgemini and the Tour de France.

About Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O)

Amaury Sport Organisation is a creator and organiser of world-class international sporting events. Specialising in "out-of-stadium" sports, A.S.O. has in-house expertise across every aspect of the delivery, media operations and commercialisation of sporting competitions. It operates its own portfolio while also utilising its skills and experience at major sporting events worldwide. Each year, A.S.O. organises more than 300 days of competition across approximately one hundred events in 35 countries. Headquartered in Paris, the company relies on a network of international subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Norway and Saudi Arabia. Active across numerous sports, A.S.O. organises a host of prestigious events including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix Hauts-de-France, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, La Vuelta, and the LIDL Deutschland Tour, as well as amateur cycling events such as L'Étape du Tour. In motorsport, it organises the Dakar and promotes the World Rally-Raid Championship, the W2RC. A.S.O. also organises and develops a wide range of running, trail, mountain biking and gravel events around the world, which brought together more than 400,000 participants in 2025. The company is also recognised for its expertise in sports content production and distribution.

Amaury Sport Organisation is a subsidiary of Groupe Amaury, a media and sport group and owner of L'Équipe.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

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