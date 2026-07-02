Smart Card Market Size to Worth USD 26.80 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Card Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Smart Card Market Size was worth USD 16.44 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.80 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.63% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Adoption of Contactless Payments and Digital Identity Programs Accelerates Global Market Growth

There is a growing trend toward using secure digital payments, biometric authentication, and government-provided electronic identities that continues to drive the world's demand for smart card solutions. Banks are increasingly using smart cards instead of magnetic stripe cards as a more secure form of payment, and governments are constantly expanding their national identity, health care, and secure access programs. At the same time, developments in blockchain-based authentication, CBDC wallets, and biometric payment cards promise future growth in the industry.

Smart Card Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 16.44 Billion

: 16.44 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 26.80 Billion

: 26.80 Billion CAGR : 7.72% during 2026–2035

: 7.72% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Thales Group SA (Gemalto)

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA Group

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

HID Global (ASSA ABLOY)

CPI Card Group Inc.

Valid Soluções S.A.

Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.

CardLogix Corporation

Watchdata Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Fingerprint Cards AB

FEITIAN Technologies Co., Ltd.

CardLab ApS

eSignus Technologies S.L.

AustriaCard Holdings AG

XH Smart Tech (China) Co., Ltd.

Toppan Holdings Inc.

Morpho (Safran Identity & Security)

Smart Card Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Memory, MPU Microprocessor)

• By Interface (Contact, Contactless, Dual Interface)

• By Functionality (Transaction, Communication, Security & Access Control)

• By Application (BFSI, Telecommunication, Government & Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

MPU was the dominating market share holder in Smart Card Market in 2025 with about 55% of the overall market value owing to better cryptography security and card-based authentication, and wide application in banking, government ID cards, and healthcare sectors. The Memory Smart Card market segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in coming years due to increasing requirement of secure data storage, biometric smart cards, healthcare smart cards, and authentication methods.

By Interface

Revenue contribution of the Contactless segment was around 59% in 2025 on account of high proliferation of NFC enabled payments cards, public transport tickets and secure access controls. Dual Interface segment will witness the highest compounded annual growth rate owing to increasing demand for cards that can support both the conventional contact and new contactless payment infrastructure.

By Functionality

In 2025, the Communication segment accounted for around 55% of the market share, attributed to rising needs for authentication, identification, and secure communication within the finance and government domains. It is expected that the segment of Transactions will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the global expansion of digital payments and central bank digital currency (CBDC).

By Application

BFSI segment dominated the Smart Card Market in 2025 owing to the continued issue of EMV payment cards, repeated card renewal initiatives, and the increased adoption of secure banking authentication solutions globally. The Transportation vertical is expected to record the fastest growth among applications during the forecast period, owing to the rising use of contactless fare payment solutions and urban transit infrastructure developments.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific has been the major player in the worldwide Smart Card Market in 2025 and is expected to continue its leadership over the coming years. Its growth can be attributed to massive bank card issuances, financial inclusion schemes, strong SIM card production, increasing use of digital payments, and government support for digital identities in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

North America has managed to maintain a huge market share owing to its developed EMV payments systems, increasing government spending on identity programs, increasing digitization in health care, and use of biometrics in payments in both the U.S. and Canada.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Thales Group SA expanded its biometric smart card portfolio with advanced fingerprint authentication solutions for banking, digital identity, and secure payment applications.

Thales Group SA expanded its biometric smart card portfolio with advanced fingerprint authentication solutions for banking, digital identity, and secure payment applications. 2025: IDEMIA Group introduced next-generation contactless smart card solutions supporting digital identity, secure access, and financial payment applications with enhanced security features.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Card Market Report (The USPs):

SMART CARD DEPLOYMENT & DIGITAL IDENTITY ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – helps you understand smart card adoption trends across banking, government identity, healthcare, transportation, enterprise security, telecommunications, and digital authentication ecosystems.

– helps you understand smart card adoption trends across banking, government identity, healthcare, transportation, enterprise security, telecommunications, and digital authentication ecosystems. SMART CARD TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & SECURITY PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate microprocessor smart cards, memory cards, contactless technologies, dual-interface platforms, secure element architectures, cryptographic technologies, and advanced authentication innovations.

– helps you evaluate microprocessor smart cards, memory cards, contactless technologies, dual-interface platforms, secure element architectures, cryptographic technologies, and advanced authentication innovations. BIOMETRIC PAYMENT CARDS, CBDC & DIGITAL WALLET INSIGHTS – helps you assess emerging opportunities across biometric payment authentication, central bank digital currency hardware wallets, offline secure payment platforms, and next-generation financial security technologies.

– helps you assess emerging opportunities across biometric payment authentication, central bank digital currency hardware wallets, offline secure payment platforms, and next-generation financial security technologies. CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS, NFC & SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across NFC-enabled banking, public transit ticketing, integrated mobility platforms, secure fare collection systems, and smart city payment ecosystems.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across NFC-enabled banking, public transit ticketing, integrated mobility platforms, secure fare collection systems, and smart city payment ecosystems. DIGITAL SECURITY, CYBERSECURITY & SECURE AUTHENTICATION MARKET ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across secure identity management, government authentication, healthcare credentials, enterprise access control, blockchain-enabled authentication, and multi-factor security solutions.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across secure identity management, government authentication, healthcare credentials, enterprise access control, blockchain-enabled authentication, and multi-factor security solutions. NEXT-GENERATION SMART CARD TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in biometric authentication, secure element chips, blockchain identity platforms, eSIM integration, AI-enabled security technologies, and future smart card innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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