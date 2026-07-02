BIO-key Showcases Passwordless & Biometric Identity Solutions at Jordan Banking Cybersecurity Workshop in Amman on July 6th

AMMAN, Jordan and MADRID, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCQB: BKYI), a global leader in biometric-powered identity and access management (IAM), will participate in an invitation-only cybersecurity and identity workshop hosted in Amman by the Association of Banks in Jordan on July 6th.

The invitation-only government-sponsored event brings together cybersecurity, IT, digital transformation, and management leaders from leading banks and financial institutions across Jordan to address cyber threats, identity security challenges, modern authentication strategies and IT return-on-investment. Over 25 institutions, including C-level executives, have confirmed attendance.

Attendees will learn how BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics and PortalGuard® IAM platform enable passwordless authentication while [substantially] improving security, user experience and operational efficiency.

The workshop will focus on the current cybersecurity landscape facing financial institutions, global best practices in identity verification and access management, and cutting-edge technologies that enable secure, passwordless user authentication.

As regional financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation, strengthening identity security has become a top priority to protect customers and ensure regulatory compliance.

“The Association of Banks in Jordan is committed to equipping its member institutions with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. This workshop reflects our ongoing effort to facilitate access to world-class expertise and technologies that strengthen the resilience and digital readiness of Jordan's banking sector." Said Dr. Maher Hassan Al-Mahroq, General Manager, Association of Banks in Jordan

"Banking and financial services institutions face increasing cyber threats alongside growing expectations for seamless digital experiences. At BIO-key, we believe strong identity is the foundation of modern cybersecurity. Our biometric and passwordless solutions help institutions enhance security while also reducing user friction. We are excited to engage with Jordan’s banking leaders and support their digital transformation," said Alex Rocha, Managing Director, EMEA, BIO-key International

"We are proud to support the Jordanian banking sector as it strengthens defenses against evolving cyber threats. This workshop provides an important opportunity to exchange insights and demonstrate practical identity security solutions tailored to the region," said Almuez Mansour, Regional Sales Director, BIO-key International

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software that secures access for over forty million users worldwide. BIO-key enables customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value data and transactions.

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