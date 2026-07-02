Heineken Calls on Brandon Burgess, Max Verstappen and Other Famous F1 Faces to Launch Search for the 2027 Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket Holder

The Heineken ® x F1 ® Season Ticket gives the holder and a friend access to every race on the calendar with flights and accommodation included.

Currently held by Brandon - it is the ultimate money-can’t-buy prize for any F1 fan.

Fans worldwide can apply now at F1 Unlocked .







AMSTERDAM, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® is offering an F1 fan the ultimate money-can't-buy experience in motorsport - to be the holder of the sport’s only season ticket.

The one-of-a-kind pass grants the lucky fan - and a plus one - access to every single race on the calendar, with the best grandstand seats, travel and accommodation included, unlocking a year-long adventure that takes them to every corner of the world.

At each destination, they'll have the opportunity to connect with fellow Formula 1 fans, sharing the passion, excitement and camaraderie that makes the sport a truly shared experience.

The inaugural holder, Brandon Burgess - who captured the attention of Heineken® and the F1 community with his incredible feat of attending every race in the 2025 season on budget while juggling a full time job - will lead the charge in finding the next worthy fan to pass the Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket on to.

But he won’t be doing it alone. Over the last year, Brandon has connected with fans, creators and personalities from across the Formula 1® community - including four-time F1 World Champion driver Max Verstappen, F1TV presenter Laura Winter and the P1 Podcast - who will help spread the word and encourage fans to enter. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/zzWg_MYVgAA

Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket holder Brandon Burgess says, “It’s been amazing to see how many people have connected with my journey over the past 18 months. From the new friends I’ve met at races, to people on social media and a couple of famous faces too, I’ve been able to bond with so many people over our shared love of F1. Winning the Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket was so surreal and I still can’t quite believe what an incredible opportunity I’ve been given. It’s a lot of pressure to pick the next holder of this coveted pass, but thankfully I’ve got some good friends I can call for a bit of help. I’m so excited to give someone else the opportunity to experience this crazy ride for themselves”.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® says, “The Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket offers fans the chance to experience the sport in a way few ever will. But it’s not just about attending every race on the calendar, it’s also an incredible opportunity to forge new friendships with people all around the world. Fandom is one of the quickest ways to spark an instant connection between strangers and Brandon’s experience shows how motorsport can create meaningful bonds. This year, we're putting those connections at the heart of the search, with Brandon, Max and the friends he’s made along the way to help find the next fan to enjoy the Season Ticket adventure.”

Fans can enter now via F1® Unlocked to be in with the chance to win the Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket for 2027.

The Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket builds on the brand’s long-standing partnership with Formula 1® by continuing to evolve how the brand brings fans closer to the sport and celebrating the power of connections created through fandom. Through F1® Fanzones presented by Heineken® 0.0, global activations, F1® Arcade experiences, and year-round content and campaigns, the partnership continues to redefine what fan engagement looks like in modern sport.

Notes to editors

*Entrants must be aged 25 or over. Terms and conditions apply

Media contact:

Heineken@wearetheromans.com

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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