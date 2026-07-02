APAC Green Data Center Market Poised for 33% CAGR by 2030: Digitalization and Sustainability Drive Growth

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Green Data Center market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by large-scale digitalization, aggressive hyperscaler expansion, increasing energy efficiency demands, and strengthening sustainability mandates. In 2024, the market's value is pegged at approximately USD 11.14 billion, with a projected CAGR of about 33% through 2030, making APAC the fastest-growing global region in this sector. Hyperscale and colocation data centers primarily fuel this expansion, supported by increasing enterprise demand and emerging edge deployments. The move toward solar, wind, hybrid renewable systems, and green Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), alongside greenfield and modular deployments, is transforming the regional infrastructure landscape.

Key Drivers in APAC:

Hyperscale Capacity Expansion : The market is fundamentally hyperscale-driven, expanding at roughly 38% CAGR, reflecting the build-out of cloud regions and AI workload concentration. This surge underscores energy optimization as a fundamental economic driver.

: The market is fundamentally hyperscale-driven, expanding at roughly 38% CAGR, reflecting the build-out of cloud regions and AI workload concentration. This surge underscores energy optimization as a fundamental economic driver. Transition to High-Availability Infrastructure : Rapid shift to Tier III and Tier IV facilities, with Tier IV growing at about 38% CAGR, promotes adoption of advanced cooling, monitoring, and renewable energy systems.

: Rapid shift to Tier III and Tier IV facilities, with Tier IV growing at about 38% CAGR, promotes adoption of advanced cooling, monitoring, and renewable energy systems. Renewable Energy Integration : Growth in solar (36% CAGR), wind (34%), hybrid renewable systems (33%), and emerging nuclear (48%) indicates renewable sourcing as a competitive edge.

: Growth in solar (36% CAGR), wind (34%), hybrid renewable systems (33%), and emerging nuclear (48%) indicates renewable sourcing as a competitive edge. Large-Scale Facility Development : Focus on large (20-100 MW) and mega/hyperscale (>100 MW) centers enables better power utilization, higher renewable penetration, and economies of scale.

: Focus on large (20-100 MW) and mega/hyperscale (>100 MW) centers enables better power utilization, higher renewable penetration, and economies of scale. Innovative Deployment Models : Greenfield construction (35% CAGR) and prefabricated modular deployments (37%) fast-track data center rollouts, crucial in rapidly growing digital economies.

: Greenfield construction (35% CAGR) and prefabricated modular deployments (37%) fast-track data center rollouts, crucial in rapidly growing digital economies. Diversified Demand from Digital Sectors: Industries like IT, telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare, and retail are experiencing significant growth, boosting the demand for green data centers.

Challenges in APAC:

High Capital Intensity : The shift to Tier III and IV facilities generates higher upfront costs, despite promising long-term returns.

: The shift to Tier III and IV facilities generates higher upfront costs, despite promising long-term returns. Uneven Renewable Energy Access : Geographic variability in renewable availability introduces risk despite growing demand for green power.

: Geographic variability in renewable availability introduces risk despite growing demand for green power. Brownfield Retrofit Costs : Retrofits of older facilities for green compliance can be cost prohibitive compared to new builds.

: Retrofits of older facilities for green compliance can be cost prohibitive compared to new builds. Operational Complexity: Diverse energy mixes and high-density workloads necessitate advanced management and skilled operations teams.

Key Insights:

APAC's green data center market will expand from USD 11.14 billion in 2024 to over USD 63 billion by 2030, driven by a 33% CAGR.

Hyperscale facilities (38% CAGR) are core growth engines, with significant edge data center developments (30% CAGR).

High demand for Tier III and IV facilities (38% CAGR) highlights the need for fault-tolerant, ESG-aligned infrastructure.

Emphasis on large and mega facilities, growing at 31% and 41% CAGRs respectively, highlights the move towards fewer, more efficient sites.

Renewable energy sourcing is pivotal, with rapid growth in solar, wind, and emerging nuclear power as strategic priorities over traditional grid-linked renewables.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Market Research Process

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.5 Models for Estimation

2.6 Market Size Estimation

2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.6.2 Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Restraints & Challenges

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1 Solutions

5.1.1 Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2 Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3 IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4 Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5 Physical Infrastructure

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2 System Integration Services

5.2.3 Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4 Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5 Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6 Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2 Colocation Data Centers

6.3 Enterprise Data Centers

6.4 Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1 Tier I Data Centers

7.2 Tier II Data Centers

7.3 Tier III Data Centers

7.4 Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1 Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2 Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3 Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4 Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1 Solar Power Integration

9.2 Wind Power Integration

9.3 Hydroelectric Power

9.4 Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5 Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6 On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1 Greenfield Construction

10.2 Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3 Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4 Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1 IT & Telecommunications

11.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3 Government & Public Sector

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Retail & E-Commerce

11.6 Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7 Energy & Utilities

11.8 Media & Entertainment

11.9 Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Region

12.1 Key Points

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.3 India

12.2.4 Singapore

12.2.5 Australia

12.2.6 South Korea

12.2.7 Rest of APAC



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Recent Developments

13.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4 New Product Developments

13.5 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.6 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

13.7 Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.1.4 Recent Developments

14.2 Microsoft Azure

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3 Financial Overview

14.2.4 Recent Developments

14.3 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3 Financial Overview

14.3.4 Recent Developments

14.4 Equinix

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3 Financial Overview

14.4.4 Recent Developments

14.5 Digital Realty

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.5.3 Financial Overview

14.5.4 Recent Developments

14.6 NTT Global Data Centers

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.6.3 Financial Overview

14.6.4 Recent Developments

14.7 China Telecom / China Telecom Global

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.7.3 Financial Overview

14.7.4 Recent Developments

14.8 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.8.3 Financial Overview

14.8.4 Recent Developments

14.9 Keppel Data Centres

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.9.3 Financial Overview

14.9.4 Recent Developments

14.10 AirTrunk

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.10.3 Financial Overview

14.10.4 Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 Glossary of Terms

15.2 Abbreviations

15.3 Additional Data Tables





Companies Featured





Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Global Data Centers

China Telecom / China Telecom Global

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Keppel Data Centres

AirTrunk





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