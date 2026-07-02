Hyperscale and Colocation Data Centers Propel Europe Towards a Sustainable Digital Future

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in Europe - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European green data center market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by sustainability, energy efficiency, and regulatory compliance that are central to the digital infrastructure landscape across the region. In 2024, the market is estimated at USD 10.74 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18-20% through 2030. The expansion is driven by the increased use of hyperscale and colocation data centers, supporting cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data-intensive workloads. The demand for ESG-compliant IT infrastructure from both enterprises and public institutions is on the rise. Strict carbon reduction policies, high electricity costs, and a strong push towards renewable energy integration are accelerating the shift to green-certified data centers. The adoption of advanced cooling technologies, modular and containerized deployment models, and long-term renewable PPAs is enhancing energy efficiency and operational resilience. As a result, green data centers are becoming integral to Europe's sustainable and future-ready digital economy.

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability - European enterprises, hyperscalers, and governments are prioritizing low-carbon operations, boosting adoption of renewable-powered data centers.

Stringent Government Regulations and ESG Mandates - Rigorous European policies that promote carbon reduction and green IT infrastructure are accelerating the transition toward green data centers.

Growth of Hyperscale and Edge Computing - The increase in AI, IoT, and 5G across European cities necessitates scalable, low-latency infrastructure, leading to more green deployments.

Advancements in Renewable Energy Integration - Solar, wind, and hydro systems are becoming technologically viable in Europe, reducing operational costs and enhancing sustainability.

Rapid adoption of modular and prefabricated data centers enables faster setup and reduced energy consumption, especially in European edge locations.

Challenges:

High Initial Capital Expenditure - Building green facilities with renewable integration and Tier III/IV infrastructure requires substantial upfront investment.

Limited Availability of Renewable Energy in Some Regions - Dependence on local renewable sources may limit deployment in European regions with low solar or wind capacity.

Complexity of Retrofitting Existing Facilities - Modernizing Europe's numerous brownfield data centers to meet green standards remains a challenging and cost-intensive task.

Technology and Operational Challenges - Managing hybrid energy systems and ensuring consistent uptime requires sophisticated expertise.

What This Report Covers:

This report provides a structured assessment of the European green data center market, focusing on sustainability goals, energy optimization, and digital infrastructure expansion as key market drivers. It analyzes the transition toward hyperscale, colocation, and edge data center models, highlighting changes in design, efficiency, and scalability needs. The study evaluates renewable energy sourcing and deployment strategies, examining the impact of hybrid power systems, PPAs, and modern construction approaches on operational efficiency. It assesses demand trends across key end-user industries, identifying sectors accelerating the adoption of green-certified data center infrastructure. Applies a comprehensive segmentation framework to identify growth opportunities and investment priorities across components, tiers, data center sizes, energy sources, deployment models, and end-user segments.

Key highlights:

In 2024, Europe accounted for roughly one-fourth of global green data center revenues, thanks to robust regulatory frameworks, early renewable adoption, and mature digital infrastructure.

The European green data center market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 18-20% over the forecast period, signifying stable, compliance-oriented expansion rather than aggressive capacity-driven growth.

Hyperscale and colocation data centers collectively represent over half of new capacity additions, outpacing enterprise data centers as cloud outsourcing and scalable infrastructure become more prevalent.

Tier III and Tier IV facilities make up over 65% of new developments, underscoring the region's emphasis on high-availability, energy-efficient, and ESG-aligned infrastructure.

Large and mega data centers (>20 MW) account for nearly 60% of incremental capacity, while smaller facilities are increasingly adopting modular and prefabricated designs to enhance efficiency and reduce deployment timelines.

Growth in Europe is increasingly defined by infrastructure quality, regulatory compliance, and sustainability depth, reinforcing the region as a global benchmark for green data center development.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2. System Integration Services

5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2. Colocation Data Centers

6.3. Enterprise Data Centers

6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1. Tier I Data Centers

7.2. Tier II Data Centers

7.3. Tier III Data Centers

7.4. Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1. Solar Power Integration

9.2. Wind Power Integration

9.3. Hydroelectric Power

9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1. Greenfield Construction

10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4. Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1. IT & Telecommunications

11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3. Government & Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.5. Retail & E-Commerce

11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7. Energy & Utilities

11.8. Media & Entertainment

11.9. Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Region

12.1 Key Points

12.2 United Kingdom

12.3 Germany

12.4 Netherlands

12.5 France

12.6 Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland)

12.7 Spain

12.8 Italy

12.9 Rest of Europe



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Recent Developments

13.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.2. New Product Developments

13.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Equinix, Inc.

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Recent Developments

14.2. Vantage Data Centers

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Recent Developments

14.3. Interxion (a Digital Realty Company)

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Recent Developments

14.4. OVHcloud

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1. Glossary of Terms

15.2. Abbreviations

15.3. Additional Data Tables





Companies Featured

Equinix, Inc.

Vantage Data Centers

Interxion (a Digital Realty Company)

OVHcloud



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eowykc

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