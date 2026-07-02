Japan Green Data Center Market Set to Surge with 29.4% CAGR; Reaching USD 9.90 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japan Green Data Center market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure, optimized operating costs, and stringent regulatory requirements. In 2024, the market is estimated at USD 2.01 billion, with projections to grow at a robust ~29.4% CAGR, reaching USD 9.90 billion by 2030.
The expansion is primarily influenced by hyperscale and colocation data centers, with increasing integration of renewable energy systems, reshaping Japan's data center landscape. Strong demand from sectors such as IT, telecommunications, BFSI, government, healthcare, and retail positions these data centers as crucial components of Japan's sustainable digital framework.
Growth Drivers:
- Energy-Efficient Demand: Japan's market growth from USD 2.01 billion to USD 9.90 billion by 2030 is driven by the need to optimize energy consumption in a power-constrained market.
- Cloud and AI Demand: Investment in hyperscale and colocation facilities is growing as enterprises shift workloads to cloud platforms, reducing reliance on legacy infrastructure.
- Tier Migration: There is a notable shift towards higher-tier data centers, with Tier III and Tier IV facilities expanding due to better uptime requirements and disaster resilience.
- Large-Scale Facilities: The focus on large and mega data centers supports efficiency and renewable energy integration, becoming the backbone of sustainability efforts.
- Renewable Integration: Japan's market is moving towards a diverse energy mix, integrating solar, wind, and hybrid systems to enhance energy security and sustainability.
- Deployment Models: Greenfield and prefabricated modular deployments dominate, facilitating faster and reliable infrastructure rollout.
- Diverse Demand Sectors: Robust growth is observed across multiple sectors, ensuring consistent demand for advanced data center infrastructure.
Challenges:
- High Capital Requirements: The cost-intensive nature of high-tier infrastructure necessitates robust investment to meet climate and operational standards.
- Renewable Energy Constraints: Geographic and grid limitations challenge renewable energy availability, pushing operators to adopt hybrid energy sourcing.
- Economic Viability of Brownfield Sites: Brownfield retrofits face economic challenges, contributing less to market growth compared to greenfield and modular projects.
- Operational Complexity: Managing high-density, multi-energy environments adds to operational complexity and intensifies risk during scale-up phases.
Market Report Highlights:
- The green data center market will grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2024 to USD 9.90 billion by 2030, steered by energy efficiency needs.
- Hyperscale and colocation facilities will significantly outpace enterprise data center growth, setting a new investment trend in Japan.
- Tier III and Tier IV facilities will dominate investments, emphasizing resilience and operational stability.
- Increasingly, large and mega data centers drive the sector's growth, aligning with sustainability goals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Key Takeaways
1.2 Report Description
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Market Research Process
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.5 Models for Estimation
2.6 Market Size Estimation
2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.6.2 Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Restraints & Challenges
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. Green Data Center Market, By Component
5.1 Solutions
5.1.1 Power & Electrical Systems
5.1.2 Thermal Management Infrastructure
5.1.3 IT Hardware Infrastructure
5.1.4 Monitoring & Management Systems
5.1.5 Physical Infrastructure
5.2 Services
5.2.1 Design & Consulting Services
5.2.2 System Integration Services
5.2.3 Installation & Commissioning
5.2.4 Maintenance & Support Services
5.2.5 Training & Optimization Services
5.2.6 Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting
5.2.7 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)
6. Green Data Center Market, By Type
6.1 Hyperscale Data Centers
6.2 Colocation Data Centers
6.3 Enterprise Data Centers
6.4 Edge Micro Data Centers
7. Green Data Center Market, By Tier
7.1 Tier I Data Centers
7.2 Tier II Data Centers
7.3 Tier III Data Centers
7.4 Tier IV Data Centers
8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size
8.1 Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)
8.2 Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)
8.3 Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)
8.4 Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (>100 MW)
9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source
9.1 Solar Power Integration
9.2 Wind Power Integration
9.3 Hydroelectric Power
9.4 Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)
9.5 Hybrid Renewable Systems
9.6 On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs
10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model
10.1 Greenfield Construction
10.2 Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization
10.3 Prefabricated Modular Deployment
10.4 Containerized Data Centers
11. Green Data Center Market, By End User
11.1 IT & Telecommunications
11.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
11.3 Government & Public Sector
11.4 Healthcare
11.5 Retail & E-Commerce
11.6 Manufacturing & Automotive
11.7 Energy & Utilities
11.8 Media & Entertainment
11.9 Other Industries
12. Green Data Center Market, By Geography
12.1 Key Points
12.2 Japan
12.2.1 Kanto / Greater Tokyo (including Chiba/Inzai, Shiroi)
12.2.2 Kansai / Greater Osaka (Osaka, Sakai)
12.2.3 Chubu / Toyama (emerging large hub)
12.2.4 Northern Honshu & Tohoku (regional / disaster-resilient sites)
12.2.5 Kyushu & West Japan (supporting western capacity and resiliency)
12.2.6 Other regional clusters
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Recent Developments
13.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.4 New Product Developments
13.5 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
13.6 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
13.7 Others
14. Company Profile
14.1 NTT Global Data Centers / NTT Group
14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.1.3 Financial Overview
14.1.4 Recent Developments
14.2 KDDI / Telehouse (KDDI Group)
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.2.3 Financial Overview
14.2.4 Recent Developments
14.3 SoftBank Group / IDC Frontier
14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.3.3 Financial Overview
14.3.4 Recent Developments
14.4 Fujitsu
14.4.1 Company Overview
14.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.4.3 Financial Overview
14.4.4 Recent Developments
14.5 NEC / NEC Platforms
14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.5.3 Financial Overview
14.5.4 Recent Developments
14.6 Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
14.6.1 Company Overview
14.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.6.3 Financial Overview
14.6.4 Recent Developments
14.7 Sakura Internet
14.7.1 Company Overview
14.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.7.3 Financial Overview
14.7.4 Recent Developments
14.8 GMO Internet Group
14.8.1 Company Overview
14.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.8.3 Financial Overview
14.8.4 Recent Developments
14.9 Equinix (Japan operations)
14.9.1 Company Overview
14.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.9.3 Financial Overview
14.9.4 Recent Developments
14.10 Digital Realty / Other global operators with major Japan presence
14.10.1 Company Overview
14.10.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.10.3 Financial Overview
14.10.4 Recent Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 Glossary of Terms
15.2 Abbreviations
15.3 Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- NTT Global Data Centers / NTT Group
- KDDI / Telehouse (KDDI Group)
- SoftBank Group / IDC Frontier
- Fujitsu
- NEC / NEC Platforms
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Sakura Internet
- GMO Internet Group
- Equinix (Japan operations)
- Digital Realty
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnis40
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