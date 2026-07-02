Japan Green Data Center Market Set to Surge with 29.4% CAGR; Reaching USD 9.90 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan Green Data Center market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure, optimized operating costs, and stringent regulatory requirements. In 2024, the market is estimated at USD 2.01 billion, with projections to grow at a robust ~29.4% CAGR, reaching USD 9.90 billion by 2030.

The expansion is primarily influenced by hyperscale and colocation data centers, with increasing integration of renewable energy systems, reshaping Japan's data center landscape. Strong demand from sectors such as IT, telecommunications, BFSI, government, healthcare, and retail positions these data centers as crucial components of Japan's sustainable digital framework.

Growth Drivers:

Energy-Efficient Demand: Japan's market growth from USD 2.01 billion to USD 9.90 billion by 2030 is driven by the need to optimize energy consumption in a power-constrained market.

Japan's market growth from USD 2.01 billion to USD 9.90 billion by 2030 is driven by the need to optimize energy consumption in a power-constrained market. Cloud and AI Demand: Investment in hyperscale and colocation facilities is growing as enterprises shift workloads to cloud platforms, reducing reliance on legacy infrastructure.

Investment in hyperscale and colocation facilities is growing as enterprises shift workloads to cloud platforms, reducing reliance on legacy infrastructure. Tier Migration: There is a notable shift towards higher-tier data centers, with Tier III and Tier IV facilities expanding due to better uptime requirements and disaster resilience.

There is a notable shift towards higher-tier data centers, with Tier III and Tier IV facilities expanding due to better uptime requirements and disaster resilience. Large-Scale Facilities: The focus on large and mega data centers supports efficiency and renewable energy integration, becoming the backbone of sustainability efforts.

The focus on large and mega data centers supports efficiency and renewable energy integration, becoming the backbone of sustainability efforts. Renewable Integration: Japan's market is moving towards a diverse energy mix, integrating solar, wind, and hybrid systems to enhance energy security and sustainability.

Japan's market is moving towards a diverse energy mix, integrating solar, wind, and hybrid systems to enhance energy security and sustainability. Deployment Models: Greenfield and prefabricated modular deployments dominate, facilitating faster and reliable infrastructure rollout.

Greenfield and prefabricated modular deployments dominate, facilitating faster and reliable infrastructure rollout. Diverse Demand Sectors: Robust growth is observed across multiple sectors, ensuring consistent demand for advanced data center infrastructure.

Challenges:

High Capital Requirements: The cost-intensive nature of high-tier infrastructure necessitates robust investment to meet climate and operational standards.

The cost-intensive nature of high-tier infrastructure necessitates robust investment to meet climate and operational standards. Renewable Energy Constraints: Geographic and grid limitations challenge renewable energy availability, pushing operators to adopt hybrid energy sourcing.

Geographic and grid limitations challenge renewable energy availability, pushing operators to adopt hybrid energy sourcing. Economic Viability of Brownfield Sites: Brownfield retrofits face economic challenges, contributing less to market growth compared to greenfield and modular projects.

Brownfield retrofits face economic challenges, contributing less to market growth compared to greenfield and modular projects. Operational Complexity: Managing high-density, multi-energy environments adds to operational complexity and intensifies risk during scale-up phases.

Market Report Highlights:

The green data center market will grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2024 to USD 9.90 billion by 2030, steered by energy efficiency needs.

Hyperscale and colocation facilities will significantly outpace enterprise data center growth, setting a new investment trend in Japan.

Tier III and Tier IV facilities will dominate investments, emphasizing resilience and operational stability.

Increasingly, large and mega data centers drive the sector's growth, aligning with sustainability goals.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Takeaways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Market Research Process

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.5 Models for Estimation

2.6 Market Size Estimation

2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.6.2 Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Restraints & Challenges

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1 Solutions

5.1.1 Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2 Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3 IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4 Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5 Physical Infrastructure

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2 System Integration Services

5.2.3 Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4 Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5 Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6 Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2 Colocation Data Centers

6.3 Enterprise Data Centers

6.4 Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By Tier

7.1 Tier I Data Centers

7.2 Tier II Data Centers

7.3 Tier III Data Centers

7.4 Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1 Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2 Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3 Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4 Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (>100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1 Solar Power Integration

9.2 Wind Power Integration

9.3 Hydroelectric Power

9.4 Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5 Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6 On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1 Greenfield Construction

10.2 Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3 Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4 Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1 IT & Telecommunications

11.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3 Government & Public Sector

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Retail & E-Commerce

11.6 Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7 Energy & Utilities

11.8 Media & Entertainment

11.9 Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Geography

12.1 Key Points

12.2 Japan

12.2.1 Kanto / Greater Tokyo (including Chiba/Inzai, Shiroi)

12.2.2 Kansai / Greater Osaka (Osaka, Sakai)

12.2.3 Chubu / Toyama (emerging large hub)

12.2.4 Northern Honshu & Tohoku (regional / disaster-resilient sites)

12.2.5 Kyushu & West Japan (supporting western capacity and resiliency)

12.2.6 Other regional clusters



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Recent Developments

13.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4 New Product Developments

13.5 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.6 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

13.7 Others



14. Company Profile

14.1 NTT Global Data Centers / NTT Group

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.1.4 Recent Developments

14.2 KDDI / Telehouse (KDDI Group)

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3 Financial Overview

14.2.4 Recent Developments

14.3 SoftBank Group / IDC Frontier

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3 Financial Overview

14.3.4 Recent Developments

14.4 Fujitsu

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3 Financial Overview

14.4.4 Recent Developments

14.5 NEC / NEC Platforms

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.5.3 Financial Overview

14.5.4 Recent Developments

14.6 Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.6.3 Financial Overview

14.6.4 Recent Developments

14.7 Sakura Internet

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.7.3 Financial Overview

14.7.4 Recent Developments

14.8 GMO Internet Group

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.8.3 Financial Overview

14.8.4 Recent Developments

14.9 Equinix (Japan operations)

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.9.3 Financial Overview

14.9.4 Recent Developments

14.10 Digital Realty / Other global operators with major Japan presence

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.10.3 Financial Overview

14.10.4 Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 Glossary of Terms

15.2 Abbreviations

15.3 Additional Data Tables





Companies Featured





NTT Global Data Centers / NTT Group

KDDI / Telehouse (KDDI Group)

SoftBank Group / IDC Frontier

Fujitsu

NEC / NEC Platforms

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Sakura Internet

GMO Internet Group

Equinix (Japan operations)

Digital Realty





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