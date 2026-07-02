Global X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market to Reach USD 7.6 Billion by 2033, Driven by EV and Battery Manufacturing Boom

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source Type, Equipment Type, Technology, Detector Type, Application, End User, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market is set for substantial growth, projected to increase from USD 4.6 billion in 2026 to USD 7.6 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.3%. In 2025, North America led the industry, holding a 35.3% market share.

The market's expansion is driven by the increasing need for advanced quality inspection and defect detection in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and energy. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment offers precise internal inspections that improve product reliability and safety, particularly as the adoption of this technology grows in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing. It is extensively used to identify internal defects, misalignments, and structural inconsistencies in lithium-ion batteries and electronic components, essential for ensuring product safety and quality in rapidly expanding electric vehicle production.

Technological advancements enhancing inspection accuracy, automation, and efficiency are pivotal to the market's progress. The integration of artificial intelligence, automated defect recognition, advanced computed tomography, and robotic inspection systems is improving defect analysis across various industries. Innovations in digital imaging and automation-ready platforms boost high-throughput quality control. A notable example is Nikon IMBU's December 2025 launch of the VOXLS 30 Series of X-ray CT systems, featuring advanced AI reconstruction and robotic integration for high-precision inspections.

The regulatory framework plays a crucial role by enforcing safety, radiation control, and quality standards. These guidelines ensure safe operation across industries such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing, mandating certified operators, shielded facilities, controlled exposure limits, and strict adherence to safety codes. Compliance with these standards helps minimize radiation risks and standardizes the use of X-ray non-destructive testing equipment.

The industry, however, faces challenges, notably the high initial costs associated with advanced systems like computed tomography and automated digital radiography. These sophisticated systems require precision components and advanced software, driving up costs. Additionally, ongoing maintenance, calibration, and expert technical support are necessary to maintain accurate performance, increasing operating expenses for users.

Global X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segmentation

This analysis projects revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, providing insights into industry trends from 2021 to 2033, segmented by source type, equipment type, technology, detector type, application, end user, and region.

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Isotopic Source

X-Ray Tube

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Portable

Stationary

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Analog Radiography

Digital Radiography

Direct Digital Radiography

Indirect Digital Radiography

Detector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography Flat Panel

Film Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Additive Manufacturing

Casting Inspection

Electronic Inspection

Oil And Gas Inspection

Weld Inspection

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Aerospace And Defense

Automotive

Electronics And Semiconductors

Metals And Manufacturing

Oil And Gas

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

KSA

UAE

South Africa





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Information Procurement

1.3. Information or Data Analysis

1.4. Methodology

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Legal landscape

3.3.2.5. Environmental Landscape



Chapter 4. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Source Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Source Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Isotopic Source

4.3.1. Isotopic Source Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. X-Ray Tube

4.4.1. X-Ray Tube Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Equipment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Equipment Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Portable

5.3.1. Portable Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Stationary

5.4.1. Stationary Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Analog Radiography

6.3.1. Analog Radiography Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Digital Radiography

6.4.1. Digital Radiography Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Direct Digital Radiography

6.4.2.1. Direct Digital Radiography Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Indirect Digital Radiography

6.4.3.1. Indirect Digital Radiography Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Detector Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Detector Type Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Computed Radiography

7.3.1. Computed Radiography Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Digital Radiography Flat Panel

7.4.1. Digital Radiography Flat Panel Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Film Based

7.5.1. Film Based Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Additive Manufacturing

8.3.1. Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Casting Inspection

8.4.1. Casting Inspection Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Electronic Inspection

8.5.1. Electronic Inspection Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. Oil And Gas Inspection

8.6.1. Oil And Gas Inspection Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7. Weld Inspection

8.7.1. Weld Inspection Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.8. Others

8.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: End User Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

9.3. Aerospace And Defense

9.3.1. Aerospace And Defense Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4. Automotive

9.4.1. Automotive Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.5. Electronics And Semiconductors

9.5.1. Electronics And Semiconductors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.6. Metals And Manufacturing

9.6.1. Metals And Manufacturing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.7. Oil And Gas

9.7.1. Oil And Gas Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.8. Power Generation

9.8.1. Power Generation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.9. Others

9.9.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 10. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

10.2. North America

10.2.1. North America X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.2.1. U.S. X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.3.1. Canada X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.2.4. Mexico

10.2.4.1. Mexico X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Europe X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.2. UK

10.3.2.1. UK X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.3.1. Germany X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.4. France

10.3.4.1. France X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. Asia Pacific X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.2. China

10.4.2.1. China X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.3.1. Japan X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.4. India

10.4.4.1. India X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.5.1. South Korea X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.6. Australia

10.4.6.1. Australia X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Latin America X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5.2. Brazil

10.5.2.1. Brazil X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.6. Middle East and Africa

10.6.1. Middle East and Africa X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.6.2. KSA

10.6.2.1. KSA X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.6.3. UAE

10.6.3.1. UAE X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.6.4. South Africa

10.6.4.1. South Africa X-ray Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Categorization

11.2. Company Market Positioning

11.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

11.4. Company Profiles/Listing

11.4.1. Waygate Technologies

11.4.1.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.1.2. Financial Performance

11.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.2. YXLON International GmbH

11.4.2.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.2.2. Financial Performance

11.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.3. Nikon Metrology NV

11.4.3.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.3.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.4. Mistras Group

11.4.4.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.5. Rigaku Corporation

11.4.5.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.5.2. Financial Performance

11.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.6. Carestream Health

11.4.6.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.6.2. Financial Performance

11.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.7. Teledyne Technologies

11.4.7.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.7.2. Financial Performance

11.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.8. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.4.8.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.8.2. Financial Performance

11.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.9. Gulmay Limited

11.4.9.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.9.2. Financial Performance

11.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.10. . Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd.

11.4.10.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.10.2. Financial Performance

11.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



List of Tables

Table 1 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market size estimates & forecasts 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 2 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 3 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 5 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 6 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 7 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 8 Global X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 9 Isotopic source X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 10 X-Ray tube X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 11 Portable X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 12 Stationary X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 13 Analog radiography X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 14 Digital radiography X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 15 Direct digital radiography X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 16 Indirect digital radiography X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 17 Computed radiography X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 18 Digital radiography flat panel X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 19 Film based X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 20 Additive manufacturing X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 21 Casting inspection X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 22 Electronic inspection X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 23 Oil and gas inspection X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 24 Weld inspection X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 25 Others X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 26 Aerospace and defense X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 27 Automotive X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 28 Electronics and semiconductors X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 29 Metals and manufacturing X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 30 Oil and gas X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 31 Power generation X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 32 Others X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by region 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 33 North America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 34 North America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 35 North America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 36 North America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 37 North America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 38 North America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 39 U.S. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 40 U.S. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 41 U.S. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 42 U.S. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 43 U.S. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 44 U.S. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 45 Canada X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 46 Canada X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 47 Canada X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 48 Canada X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 49 Canada X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 50 Canada X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 51 Mexico X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 52 Mexico X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 53 Mexico X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 54 Mexico X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 55 Mexico X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 56 Mexico X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 57 Europe X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 58 Europe X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 59 Europe X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 60 Europe X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 61 Europe X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 62 Europe X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 63 UK X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 64 UK X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 65 UK X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 66 UK X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 67 UK X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 68 UK X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 69 Germany X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 70 Germany X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 71 Germany X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 72 Germany X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 73 Germany X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 74 Germany X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 75 France X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 76 France X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 77 France X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 78 France X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 79 France X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 80 France X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 81 Asia Pacific X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 82 Asia Pacific X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 83 Asia Pacific X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 84 Asia Pacific X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 85 Asia Pacific X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 86 Asia Pacific X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 87 China X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 88 China X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 89 China X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 90 China X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 91 China X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 92 China X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 93 India X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 94 India X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 95 India X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 96 India X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 97 India X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 98 India X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 99 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 100 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 101 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 102 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 103 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 104 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 105 South Korea X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 106 South Korea X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 107 South Korea X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 108 South Korea X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 109 South Korea X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 110 South Korea X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 111 Australia X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 112 Australia X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 113 Australia X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 114 Australia X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 115 Australia X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 116 Australia X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 117 Latin America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 118 Latin America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 119 Latin America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 120 Latin America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 121 Latin America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 122 Latin America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 123 Brazil X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 124 Brazil X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 125 Brazil X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 126 Brazil X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 127 Brazil X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 128 Brazil X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 129 Middle East & Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 130 Middle East & Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 131 Middle East & Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 132 Middle East & Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 133 Middle East & Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 134 Middle East & Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 135 KSA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 136 KSA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 137 KSA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 138 KSA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 139 KSA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 140 KSA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 141 UAE X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 142 UAE X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 143 UAE X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 144 UAE X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 145 UAE X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 146 UAE X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 147 South Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by source type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 148 South Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by equipment type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 149 South Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by technology 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 150 South Africa security market, by detector type 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 151 South Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Table 152 South Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market, by end use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)



List of Figures

Fig. 1 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market segmentation

Fig. 2 Market research process

Fig. 3 Information procurement

Fig. 4 Primary research pattern

Fig. 5 Market research approaches

Fig. 6 Value chain-based sizing & forecasting

Fig. 7 Parent market analysis

Fig. 8 Market formulation & validation

Fig. 9 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market snapshot

Fig. 10 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market segment snapshot

Fig. 11 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market competitive landscape snapshot

Fig. 12 Market research process

Fig. 13 Market driver relevance analysis (Current & future impact)

Fig. 14 Market restraint relevance analysis (Current & future impact)

Fig. 15 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Source type outlook key takeaways (USD Billion)

Fig. 16 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Source type movement analysis 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 17 Isotopic source market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 18 X-ray tube market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 19 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Equipment type outlook key takeaways (USD Billion)

Fig. 20 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Equipment type movement analysis 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 21 Portable market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 22 Stationary market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 23 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Technology outlook key takeaways (USD Billion)

Fig. 24 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Technology movement analysis 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 25 Analog radiography market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 26 Digital radiography markets revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 27 Direct digital radiography markets revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 28 Indirect digital radiography markets revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 29 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Detector type outlook key takeaways (USD Billion)

Fig. 30 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Detector type movement analysis 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 31 Computed radiography market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 32 Digital radiography flat panel market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 33 Film based market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 34 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Application outlook key takeaways (USD Billion)

Fig. 35 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Application movement analysis 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 36 Additive manufacturing market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 37 Manufacturing market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 38 Casting inspection market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 39 Electronic inspection market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 40 Oil and gas inspection market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 41 Weld inspection market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 42 Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 43 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: End User outlook key takeaways (USD Billion)

Fig. 44 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: End User movement analysis 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 45 Aerospace and defense market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 46 Automotive market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 47 Electronics and semiconductors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 48 Metals and manufacturing market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 49 Oil and gas market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 50 Power generation market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 51 Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 52 Regional marketplace: Key takeaways

Fig. 53 X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market: Regional outlook, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 54 North America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 55 U.S. X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 56 Canada X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 57 Mexico X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 58 Europe X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 59 UK X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 60 Germany X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 61 France X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 62 Asia Pacific X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 63 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 64 China X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 65 India X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 66 Japan X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion) million)

Fig. 67 Australia X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 68 South Korea X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 69 Latin America X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 70 Brazil X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 71 MEA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 72 KSA X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 73 UAE X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 74 South Africa X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Fig. 75 Strategy framework

Fig. 76 Company Categorization



Companies Featured

Waygate Technologies

YXLON International GmbH

Nikon Metrology NV

Mistras Group

Rigaku Corporation

Carestream Health

Teledyne Technologies

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gulmay Limited

Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd.

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