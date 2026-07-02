Moxies Introduces a $5 Frozen Hugo Spritz Just in Time for Summer





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Moxies is giving guests another reason to raise a glass with the launch of its new $5 Frozen Hugo Spritz, available starting July 2 as part of the brand’s 2026 Summer Feature Menu.



Refreshing, light and made for patio season, the Frozen Hugo Spritz blends Absolut Vodka, elderflower, sparking wine and lime into an icy, refreshing cocktail that has quickly become one of the year’s most talked-about cocktails, recently being named “The Drink of Summer” by Delish. Now, Moxies is making it even easier to sip the trending spritz all season long with an unbeatable $5 price point.



The Frozen Hugo Spritz joins Moxies’ Summer Feature Menu, which launched May 14 and showcases fresh seasonal flavours, fan favourites and limited-time offerings designed for summer dining and socializing. The hero of the feature menu is the new Sushi by Moxies, created in partnership with Chef Tom Jeon, featuring the Spicy Tuna Dynamite Roll, Miso Tuna Crispy Rice and Salmon & Prawn Aburi Oshi.







“Our guests love discovering new cocktails and seasonal favourites, so the Frozen Hugo Spritz is the perfect addition to our summer lineup,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants. “It’s refreshing, fun, and made for patio season. At just $5, it also offers great value at a time when many people are looking for affordable ways to get together and make the most of summer.”



The launch follows the success of Moxies’ popular $5 Espresso Martini, currently the brand’s best-selling cocktail. For more information, visit moxies.ca or follow @moxiescanada on Instagram.



About Moxies



With 60 locations across North America, Moxies is a premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary offerings, innovative beverage program, and genuine hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, over 200 restaurants, 65+ hotels, and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.ca or follow @moxiescanada on Instagram.

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