Exploring the SoC as a Service Market: Growth Potential and Key Drivers Through 2031

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SoC as a Service Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global SoC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity infrastructure. Estimated at USD 5.69 billion in 2024, this market is projected to expand to USD 11.72 billion by 2031, driven by the growing demand for continuous threat detection and monitoring, increasing adoption of hybrid deployment models, and expanding consumption across key sectors such as BFSI, Government & Defense, and Healthcare. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.02%, as enterprises increasingly favor scalable, subscription-based security solutions.
Drivers:
- Threat Detection & Monitoring Services Demand: With a 12.74% CAGR, these services are witnessing significant growth due to rising cyber threat sophistication and the need for real-time security oversight.
- Hybrid Deployment Model Growth: Growing at a 14.95% CAGR, hybrid models merge cloud scalability with on-premise control, catering to enterprises' security architectural preferences.
- Government & Defense Sector Demand: Expanding at an 11.87% CAGR, this sector's investment surge is attributed to cybersecurity mandates and defense digitization.
- Healthcare Sector Expansion: With a 14.97% CAGR, the healthcare industry's commitment to data digitization and compliance is intensifying SOCaaS demand.
Challenges:
- Cloud-Based Deployment Challenges: Although holding a 55.89% market share in 2024, cloud-based models are losing ground to hybrid solutions.
- Software Segment Slowdown: With slower growth at a 9.68% CAGR compared to services, the market is transitioning to managed service models.
- Compliance Management Services Decline: At an 8.48% CAGR, these services are seeing reduced investment focus due to shifting priorities towards threat response.
- North America's Regional Share Erosion: Despite leading with a 40.07% share in 2024, emerging markets are growing faster, affecting North America's market dominance.
Report Coverage:
- Global analysis of the SOCaaS Market ecosystem, mapping cyber threat impacts and digital infrastructure evolution.
- Evaluation of component transition from standalone software to managed services.
- Service type analysis, addressing shifts in demand across the SOCaaS portfolio.
- Deployment mode framework examination, emphasizing the shift towards hybrid models.
- Regional analysis highlighting Asia Pacific's emergence as the fastest-growing SOCaaS market.
Key Highlights:
- The market's USD 5.69 billion valuation in 2024 is set to double by 2031, fueled by complex cyber threats and regulatory compliance needs.
- Service-driven SOC delivery models reflect a major transition, with the services segment outpacing software growth.
- Threat Detection & Monitoring, at a 32.16% share in 2024, underscores the investment shift towards active threat response.
- Hybrid deployment is the leading growth area, driven by the balance of cloud agility and on-premise control.
- BFSI maintains its largest market share, while Healthcare grows fastest due to regulatory pressures and digitization.
- While North America leads, Asia Pacific and MEA & LatAm are gaining momentum, supported by regional cybersecurity investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Aways
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. Global SoC as a Service Market By Component
5.1. Software
5.2. Services
6. Global SoC as a Service Market By Service Type
6.1. Threat Detection & Monitoring
6.2. Incident Response & Management
6.3. Vulnerability Management
6.4. Compliance Management
7. Global SoC as a Service Market By Deployment Mode
7.1. Cloud-Based
7.2. On-Premise
7.3. Hybrid
8. Global SoC as a Service Market By End User
8.1. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)
8.2. IT & Telecom
8.3. Healthcare
8.4. Government & Defense
8.5. Retail & E-commerce
8.6. Energy & Utilities
8.7. Others (Manufacturing, Education, Media)
9. Global SoC as a Service Market By Region
9.1. Key Points
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. MEA & LatAm
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Recent Developments
10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2.2. New Product Developments
10.2.3. Portfolio / Production Capacity Expansions
10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11. Company Profiles
11.1. NTT Ltd. (NTT Security Holdings / NTT DATA)
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. IBM Corporation
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. Arctic Wolf Networks
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. Palo Alto Networks
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Recent Developments
12. Technology and Innovation Trends
12.1. AI and Machine Learning in Threat Detection & Response
12.2. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Integration
12.3. Zero Trust Architecture and SOC Modernization
12.4. Cloud-Native SOC and Security Orchestration Automation
12.5. Threat Intelligence Platforms and Dark Web Monitoring
13. Regulatory and Standards Framework
13.1. GDPR and Data Protection Compliance Requirements
13.2. NIST Cybersecurity Framework and SOC Standards
13.3. ISO/IEC 27001 and Information Security Management
13.4. Sector-Specific Compliance (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX)
13.5. National Cybersecurity Policies and Regulatory Mandates
14. Macro-Economic Factors
14.1. Global Cybersecurity Investment and Enterprise IT Spending
14.2. Geopolitical Tensions and Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape
14.3. Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration Trends
14.4. Cybersecurity Talent Shortage and Managed Service Adoption
14.5. Economic Conditions and Security Budget Prioritization
15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook
15.1. SME Adoption of Managed SOC Services
15.2. Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure Security Expansion
15.3. Hybrid SOC Model Growth and Multi-Cloud Security
15.4. Emerging Markets and Regional SOCaaS Adoption
15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants
16. Challenges and Risk Analysis
16.1. Data Privacy and Sovereignty Concerns in Cloud SOC
16.2. Integration Complexity with Legacy Security Infrastructure
16.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers
16.4. Alert Fatigue and False Positive Management Challenges
16.5. Regulatory Divergence Across Regional Markets
17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
17.1. Key Market Takeaways
17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
18. Appendix
18.1. Glossary of Terms
18.2. Abbreviations
18.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- NTT Ltd. (NTT Security Holdings / NTT DATA)
- IBM Corporation
- Arctic Wolf Networks
- Palo Alto Networks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvlqcq
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