Exploring the SoC as a Service Market: Growth Potential and Key Drivers Through 2031

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SoC as a Service Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global SoC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity infrastructure. Estimated at USD 5.69 billion in 2024, this market is projected to expand to USD 11.72 billion by 2031, driven by the growing demand for continuous threat detection and monitoring, increasing adoption of hybrid deployment models, and expanding consumption across key sectors such as BFSI, Government & Defense, and Healthcare. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.02%, as enterprises increasingly favor scalable, subscription-based security solutions.

Drivers:

Threat Detection & Monitoring Services Demand: With a 12.74% CAGR, these services are witnessing significant growth due to rising cyber threat sophistication and the need for real-time security oversight.

With a 12.74% CAGR, these services are witnessing significant growth due to rising cyber threat sophistication and the need for real-time security oversight. Hybrid Deployment Model Growth: Growing at a 14.95% CAGR, hybrid models merge cloud scalability with on-premise control, catering to enterprises' security architectural preferences.

Growing at a 14.95% CAGR, hybrid models merge cloud scalability with on-premise control, catering to enterprises' security architectural preferences. Government & Defense Sector Demand: Expanding at an 11.87% CAGR, this sector's investment surge is attributed to cybersecurity mandates and defense digitization.

Expanding at an 11.87% CAGR, this sector's investment surge is attributed to cybersecurity mandates and defense digitization. Healthcare Sector Expansion: With a 14.97% CAGR, the healthcare industry's commitment to data digitization and compliance is intensifying SOCaaS demand.

Challenges:

Cloud-Based Deployment Challenges: Although holding a 55.89% market share in 2024, cloud-based models are losing ground to hybrid solutions.

Although holding a 55.89% market share in 2024, cloud-based models are losing ground to hybrid solutions. Software Segment Slowdown: With slower growth at a 9.68% CAGR compared to services, the market is transitioning to managed service models.

With slower growth at a 9.68% CAGR compared to services, the market is transitioning to managed service models. Compliance Management Services Decline: At an 8.48% CAGR, these services are seeing reduced investment focus due to shifting priorities towards threat response.

At an 8.48% CAGR, these services are seeing reduced investment focus due to shifting priorities towards threat response. North America's Regional Share Erosion: Despite leading with a 40.07% share in 2024, emerging markets are growing faster, affecting North America's market dominance.

Report Coverage:

Global analysis of the SOCaaS Market ecosystem, mapping cyber threat impacts and digital infrastructure evolution.

Evaluation of component transition from standalone software to managed services.

Service type analysis, addressing shifts in demand across the SOCaaS portfolio.

Deployment mode framework examination, emphasizing the shift towards hybrid models.

Regional analysis highlighting Asia Pacific's emergence as the fastest-growing SOCaaS market.

Key Highlights:

The market's USD 5.69 billion valuation in 2024 is set to double by 2031, fueled by complex cyber threats and regulatory compliance needs.

Service-driven SOC delivery models reflect a major transition, with the services segment outpacing software growth.

Threat Detection & Monitoring, at a 32.16% share in 2024, underscores the investment shift towards active threat response.

Hybrid deployment is the leading growth area, driven by the balance of cloud agility and on-premise control.

BFSI maintains its largest market share, while Healthcare grows fastest due to regulatory pressures and digitization.

While North America leads, Asia Pacific and MEA & LatAm are gaining momentum, supported by regional cybersecurity investments.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Global SoC as a Service Market By Component

5.1. Software

5.2. Services



6. Global SoC as a Service Market By Service Type

6.1. Threat Detection & Monitoring

6.2. Incident Response & Management

6.3. Vulnerability Management

6.4. Compliance Management



7. Global SoC as a Service Market By Deployment Mode

7.1. Cloud-Based

7.2. On-Premise

7.3. Hybrid



8. Global SoC as a Service Market By End User

8.1. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

8.2. IT & Telecom

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Government & Defense

8.5. Retail & E-commerce

8.6. Energy & Utilities

8.7. Others (Manufacturing, Education, Media)



9. Global SoC as a Service Market By Region

9.1. Key Points

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. MEA & LatAm



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio / Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. NTT Ltd. (NTT Security Holdings / NTT DATA)

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. IBM Corporation

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Arctic Wolf Networks

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Palo Alto Networks

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments



12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI and Machine Learning in Threat Detection & Response

12.2. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Integration

12.3. Zero Trust Architecture and SOC Modernization

12.4. Cloud-Native SOC and Security Orchestration Automation

12.5. Threat Intelligence Platforms and Dark Web Monitoring



13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. GDPR and Data Protection Compliance Requirements

13.2. NIST Cybersecurity Framework and SOC Standards

13.3. ISO/IEC 27001 and Information Security Management

13.4. Sector-Specific Compliance (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX)

13.5. National Cybersecurity Policies and Regulatory Mandates



14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. Global Cybersecurity Investment and Enterprise IT Spending

14.2. Geopolitical Tensions and Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape

14.3. Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration Trends

14.4. Cybersecurity Talent Shortage and Managed Service Adoption

14.5. Economic Conditions and Security Budget Prioritization



15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. SME Adoption of Managed SOC Services

15.2. Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure Security Expansion

15.3. Hybrid SOC Model Growth and Multi-Cloud Security

15.4. Emerging Markets and Regional SOCaaS Adoption

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. Data Privacy and Sovereignty Concerns in Cloud SOC

16.2. Integration Complexity with Legacy Security Infrastructure

16.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

16.4. Alert Fatigue and False Positive Management Challenges

16.5. Regulatory Divergence Across Regional Markets



17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables





Companies Featured





NTT Ltd. (NTT Security Holdings / NTT DATA)

IBM Corporation

Arctic Wolf Networks

Palo Alto Networks





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvlqcq

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